Hello? The internet is in a flurry after Jennifer Lawrence said something? Is it 2014 again?

In a 45 minute sit-down discussion with Viola Davis for VarietyJennifer Lawrence falsely claimed that she was the first woman lead of an action movie as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. 

“I remember when I was doing Hunger Games nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work,” she said.

“Because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

Critics online were quick to point out that Jennifer was wrong, which is often the case when women make mistakes on the internet. There’s always someone out there desperate to correct us!

Jennifer later clarified her remarks. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film. What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels.

“And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”

Honestly it sounds like Jennifer was a little bit nervous and what she was trying to say just came out wrong. Who among us has not been in that situation before?

Image: Hunger Games