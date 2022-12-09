Hello? The internet is in a flurry after Jennifer Lawrence said something? Is it 2014 again?

In a 45 minute sit-down discussion with Viola Davis for Variety, Jennifer Lawrence falsely claimed that she was the first woman lead of an action movie as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

“I remember when I was doing Hunger Games nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work,” she said.

“Because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

Critics online were quick to point out that Jennifer was wrong, which is often the case when women make mistakes on the internet. There’s always someone out there desperate to correct us!

I’m assuming she just forgot about Michelle Yeoh, Sigourney Weaver, Linda Hamilton, Mila Jovovich, Kate Beckinsale, Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Pam Grier, and the countless others before your time. Or maybe just chose to not do the research? pic.twitter.com/mwJlcFafqS — Jorge Rojas Plata (@strangefluxx) December 7, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence was the first female action star. Linda Hamilton

Pam Grier

Michelle Yeoh

Sigourney Weaver

Milla Jovovich

Uma Thurman

Angelina Jolie

Michelle Rodriguez

Carrie-Anne Moss

Halle Berry This women owe everything to Jennifer Lawrence’s trailblazing pic.twitter.com/tc2ToKidde — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) December 7, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence: I’m the first female lead action star. Sigourney Weaver: I beg your fucking pardon? pic.twitter.com/vaB2A46d4j — 𝒦𝒶𝓉𝑒 𝐹𝓁𝑒𝓂𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑔 🏳️‍🌈 (@authorkflemming) December 7, 2022

Jennifer later clarified her remarks. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film. What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels.

“And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”

Honestly it sounds like Jennifer was a little bit nervous and what she was trying to say just came out wrong. Who among us has not been in that situation before?