Jennifer Coolidge AKA Stifler’s Mum AKA one of my all time faves has reaffirmed her peak icon status by making her debut in a gay porno and she’s bloody stoked about it.

The White Lotus star has made her x-rated debut in the intro of a gay porn film, with a clip from the Netflix original film Single All The Way acting as the focal point for the first 25 seconds of the porno.

Evan Ross Katz posted a tweet that showed the start of the video alongside a text thread between him and Jennifer, where she seems super pumped with her latest on-screen appearance.

The porn video starts with one of the male stars saying to the other: “Have you seen this clip? Watch this it’s funny.”

Before proceeding to show him a clip of Jennifer Coolidge in Single All The Way.

The clip from the film shows Jennifer’s character Aunt Sandy saying “It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know?”

“I mean they’re survivors,” Jennifer continues. “And for some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.”

The video shows the two male stars of the porn video laughing along to this clip of Coolidge, with the Single All The Way clip finishing up with Jennifer’s line “I don’t know why, but I like it.”

The text messages accompanied with the video show Evan texting Jennifer a link to the porno, with the text “You’re the opening to a gay porn. You’ve REALLY made it.”

Jennifer responds to the vid seeming pretty stoked saying, “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so fucking funny.”

The intro to the porn vid finishes up with the couple beginning a steamy make-out sesh before what I assume was much spicier scenes – Jennifer Coolidge really does have that affect on people.