Fans and creators have come forward with their candid reactions to Jenna Marbles and her decision to leave YouTube.

In case you missed it, Marbles, who amassed over 20 million subscribers since joining the platform a decade ago, posted an apology video this morning, following the reemergence and subsequent controversy surrounding, past racist videos on her channel.

“I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it and it’s not fun and it hurts and I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past but it’s important,” she said. “I want to make sure that the things I’m putting into the world are not hurting anyone.”

She then revealed that she’d be leaving YouTube: “I don’t think I’m having a good time, and it seems like maybe some other people aren’t having a good time, so, for now, I just can’t exist on this channel.”

Although the big YouTube names (à la James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson) have conveniently remained quiet since the announcement, a bunch of other content creators have come forward…

READ MORE
OG YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Quits The Platform In Apology Video For Blackface Stunt

Although Marbles’ departure has understandably resulted in a flood of eclectic reactions, a pertinent theme has emerged from online discussions, and that’s who has the right to accept her apology…

It’s unclear when Marbles will return, if she does. For now, it’s important to keep listening to, and aborbing, the responses from BIPOC viewers.

READ MORE
Shane Dawson Quit Beauty & Reopened *That* Tati Westbrook/James Charles Drama On His Way Out
Image: YouTube / Jenna Marbles