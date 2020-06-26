Fans and creators have come forward with their candid reactions to Jenna Marbles and her decision to leave YouTube.

In case you missed it, Marbles, who amassed over 20 million subscribers since joining the platform a decade ago, posted an apology video this morning, following the reemergence and subsequent controversy surrounding, past racist videos on her channel.

“I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it and it’s not fun and it hurts and I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past but it’s important,” she said. “I want to make sure that the things I’m putting into the world are not hurting anyone.”

She then revealed that she’d be leaving YouTube: “I don’t think I’m having a good time, and it seems like maybe some other people aren’t having a good time, so, for now, I just can’t exist on this channel.”

Although the big YouTube names (à la James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson) have conveniently remained quiet since the announcement, a bunch of other content creators have come forward…

man@Jenna_Marbles does not deserve what she’s goin through man. i really hope she doesn’t quit youtube. — ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) June 26, 2020

i grew up watching her. she’s always been so positive and her content has lifted the spirits of millions including myself. i don’t want her to go. ???? — GenG Jayden (@YourPrincess) June 26, 2020

My sweet sis @Jenna_Marbles has always been such a light, a kind soul, and an inspiration to so many. I hope this new chapter in her life leads her to true happiness. Jenna has more effortless charisma than 99% of creators, shame on those who continue to play into cancel culture. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) June 26, 2020

Although Marbles’ departure has understandably resulted in a flood of eclectic reactions, a pertinent theme has emerged from online discussions, and that’s who has the right to accept her apology…

I’m just here to watch all the white people accept an apology that isn’t theirs to accept. Also, @Jenna_Marbles you should have asked a Black friend how to handle this because w/a platform as big as yours you could have used it for a stronger, better message instead of this. — Jennifer (@HiJCP) June 25, 2020

honestly, if anyone watched jenna marbles in 2020, you'll see that she is NOT the same person that she is in 2011 or 2012. as a black person, i fully forgiver her for the nicki minaj / black face video. the other things that she apologises for are not for me to accept… — ✪ Lia ✪ (@liatwintelle) June 25, 2020

yeah white ppl it’s not ur place to forgive jenna marbles! blackface n racist stereotypes do not affect u,, but from my BLACK perspective that was honestly the most sincere apology i’ve heard from any youtube person and she has rlly grown so much since then — asshole spice (@amarisjovie) June 25, 2020

(I’m an asian & i don’t speak for all asians this is my personal opinion) jenna marbles was an adult when she said ching chong, she knew what racism was. it was a joke but it’s still no excuse. However she genuinely apologised, took her actions into accountability & has grown up. — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ONIKACOCK) June 25, 2020

someone posted in our private podcast group about her sadness of jenna marbles leaving youtube & a Black member replied with this. please take the time to read this. these are the only voices we should be listening to. (shared with permission @clselby101) pic.twitter.com/3xRw2ZCvby — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) June 26, 2020

It’s unclear when Marbles will return, if she does. For now, it’s important to keep listening to, and aborbing, the responses from BIPOC viewers.