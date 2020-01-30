James Corden has addressed the Carpool Karaoke driving fiasco on air for the first time, remaining adamant that he legitimately drives on the segment.

If you need a refresher, footage was captured last week of of Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke… and Corden evidently not driving. “This is why I have trust issues,” @zolihonig captioned the video, which has since been viewed over 13 million times. Check out the incriminating footage below.

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

This prompted The Late Late Show to release a statement via E! News : “James always drives during Carpool Karaoke. However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow).”

Well, Corden has now taken to air to publicly mimic this sentiment, insisting that he does, in fact, drive the car. “I know this looks bad,” he admitted, “but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, you know, a dance routine, or a costume change, or if I’m drunk.”

“But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to two the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes..”

.@JKCorden finally comes clean about #CarpoolKaraoke pic.twitter.com/hOLOPcJO2E — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 30, 2020

Now, James, I’m sure you’re a lovely guy, but the jig is up. Santa isn’t real and you without a doubt, 100% do not drive the car. We been knew, sis.

Now, I’m not going to call you a liar, but I’m also not not going to call you a liar. In the words of Yashar Ali, “wait til you find out that people in movies don’t actually die when they get shot.”