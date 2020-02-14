Jameela Jamil has hit out at Brooklyn-based writer Tracie Egan Morrissey, calling her a “poorly researched stalker”, after Morrissey suggested that the actress might be suffering from Munchausen Syndrome and faking her various illnesses for attention.

Earlier this month, Morrissey accused Jamil of lying about battling cancer, suffering from Ehler’s-Danlos syndrome, being injured in multiple car accidents and having mercury poisoning. She also questioned Jamil’s accounts of being attacked by “killer bees” on several occasions.

Celebrity bee attacks are a very real and troubling phenomenon, but Morrisey’s not buying it. She compiled numerous of video clips and screengrabs of Jamil discussing her health problems, pointing out the “inconsistencies” between them. The dozens of posts are still viewable in her stories.

She later clarified her statements, telling Insider:

“The thing is, I don’t know if [Jamil] has Munchausen obviously. I was sort of using Munchausen colloquially as a term for someone who just lies about illnesses or is maybe a hypochondriac, and I probably misspoke about that. I don’t really know if that’s the case.”

Nonetheless, Jameela Jamil is pissed. Earlier this week, the star of The Good Place took to Instagram to publicly address the rumours, calling Morrissey a “bully” and accusing her of a campaign of “targeted harassment”:

She addressed the story in various tweets, but it appears that she also slid into Morrissey’s DMs to speak to her directly. Morrissey screengrabbed parts of the conversation and posted them on her Patreon, and from what we’ve seen, it’s a pretty wild ride.

In one of the screengrabs, Jameela Jamil writes:

“You’re just trying to kick a woman when she’s down. Good luck with your crusade. I hope it makes you happy. Hopefully you can protect all those kids with eating disorders that I’m helping, from me. The satanic straight munchausen demon that I am …”

In other messages, she accuses Morrissey of “literally lying” and “gaslighting me about cancer.”

Meanwhile, Jamil has thanked her followers for their support. “I’m clearly doing something right …” she wrote on Twitter. “Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, Tarana Burke, Lizzo all the strongest women get a truck load of shit for a while. Strong, loud, defiant women are scary.”

Her boyfriend, musician James Blake, has also taken to Twitter to defend her, saying that he will stand by her and not let “total strangers” push her around.