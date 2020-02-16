Netflix has had its fill of Insatiable, with reports today that the controversial dark comedy series has been cancelled after two seasons.

Variety reported the news today, confirming what star Alyssa Milano said earlier this month, when she told a fan on Twitter that the show would not be coming back.

We will not be coming back, sadly. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 4, 2020

Insatiable told the story of Patty Bladell, a girl who was bullied for years because of her weight, and then took her revenge on her tormentors after she found herself suddenly thin.

The show proved to be controversial before it even aired, with a petition calling for Netflix to pull it from release over concerns that it promoted fat shaming.

The backlash got so intense that series creator Lauren Gussus begged viewers to give it a chance, saying that the story drew on her own personal experiences:

“When I was 13, I was suicidal. My best friends dumped me, I was bullied, and I wanted revenge. I thought if I looked pretty on the outside, I’d feel like I was enough. Instead, I developed an eating disorder … and the kind of rage that makes you want to do dark things … please give the show a chance.”

Insatiable also starred Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Sarah Colonna.