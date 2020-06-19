Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings films and appeared in such classics as Alien, has passed away at the age of 88.

He had been suffering from an illness related to Parkinson’s. Earlier today, his agent released a statement to BBC News, saying:

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer.”

Holm began his career as a stage actor, and was an established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s before moving into television and film.

He portrayed the villainous android Ash in the 1979 film Alien, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 1981 classic Chariots Of Fire.

He also played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the first and second of Peter Jackson‘s Lord Of The Rings films, and reprised the role of an elderly Bilbo in The Hobbit series.

Friends ad co-stars have paid tribute, with Elijah Wood saying: “So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle.”

