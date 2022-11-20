There’s a lot going on next week, astrologically speaking! First up Scorpio season gives way to Sagittarius season.

Plus with Jupiter Retrograde ending and a new moon rising, there’s lucky energy in the air. Tap into it and see what you can manifest!

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

Strange-ass Scorpio season comes to an end next week and welcomes sparkly Sagittarius season! Since you’re a fire sign, you’ll be feeling all of the positive vibes from this spiritual shift. After a period of feeling a lil low, you’ll finally be ready to slay once again.

TAURUS

Your stress levels have been at an all-time high but thankfully that should start to ease off next week as prickly Scorpio season ends and fun-filled Sagittarius season begins. Do whatever it takes to filter out the stress. Whatever your preferred relaxation method is, be sure to hit it hard next week!

GEMINI

Sagittarius season hitting in your 7th House of Partnerships denotes peace and harmony in your relationship which certainly is a change, isn’t it? Whatever you do, don’t stoke the flames in delicate situations. Now is a time for healing.

CANCER

No one is better at setting and adhering to boundaries than a Cancerian but sometimes people need a lil refresher on what is and is not okay. On Wednesday November 23 when the new moon in Sagittarius hits, reinstate those boundaries with your nearest and dearest.

LEO

Next week the Sun moves out of Scorpio and into your fellow fire sign, Sagittarius. Since it hits your 5th House of Pleasure, it’s a time to treat yo’self and put yourself first, always. ALWAYS.

VIRGO

You’re already starting to feel the stress of silly season, even though it’s only fkn November. With the Sun in your 4th House of Home and Family from next week, you’ll feel pressured to be a saviour for everyone, especially your fam and mates. Just sure you’re giving as much TLC to yourself as you are to those around you.

LIBRA

Sagittarius season arrives next week and invites you to get excited about life. If there’s nothing coming up that you’re looking forward to, go ahead and change that! Book a holiday, buy tickets to upcoming shows and concerts, plan the group Chrissy party. Live your best Libran life!

SCORPIO

Your season might be ending this week, Scorp, but the celebrations certainly aren’t! You’re one lucky duck to have your season back onto party season. Keep the festive vibes going!

SAGITTARIUS

It’s your time to shine, bb! Not only is Sagittarius season kicking off next week but there’s also a new moon which means it’s time for shedding old baggage and welcoming fresh energy. Hit restart on your life and set new goals and intentions for the next 12 months.

CAPRICORN

Sagi season kicks off next week and since it’s all about ambition and yielding happy results, you’ll finally receive recognition and a positive outcome from the hard yards you’ve been putting in all year. Go you!

AQUARIUS

Over the next few weeks you’ll want nothing more than to be surrounded by your mates. Think of yourself as a sprouting seed and your pals as the sun and water. Allow your nearest and dearest to nourish your soul. Lord knows you nourish theirs all the time!

PISCES

The stress of eclipse season affected you more than you know and from next week onwards, it’s time for damage control. That sounds scary but it really means self-care, sweetie. Look it up!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.