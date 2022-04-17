Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins has come tearing back into our consciousness this weekend with the news that he’s expecting a wee baby cub with his girlfriend Alexandra George. Did anyone have this on their 2022 bingo sheet? We sure as hell didn’t.

The former rugby player/most contentious Bachelor and Sydney socialite Alexandra both shared the news on their Instagram on Sunday. The couple posted up a cute photo from a pregnancy shoot, announcing they’ll be welcoming their little badger cub into the world this year.

“My darling and I look forward lovingly to the arrival of our little badger cub,” Nick Cummins wrote on Insta.

Alexandra also shared the same photo and paired it with a sonograph from an ultrasound which very much shows the tiny bab well on their way to being a fully-formed child.

“We decided to make a little hybrid!” she wrote.

“Can’t wait to share this next chapter with the love of my life.”

Honey Badger/Nick Cummins and Alexandra went public with their relationship in early 2021. They reportedly met in Western Australia’s Kimberley region and have been dating since mid-2020 after they spent lockdown together on NSW’s mid-north coast.

The couple hasn’t shared any more details on the little Easter bun in the oven — like a due date or potential cub names — but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out more.

Congrats to the couple and enjoy building your nest in your honey badger sett over the next few months to prepare for the wee baby.