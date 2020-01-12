You never really know what’s going through the queen’s mind, because her true thoughts are always hidden behind about a dozen layers of royal protocol, decorum and statement hats. That said, we have a fairly good idea that she’s pissed at Prince Harry after the events of this week.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently announced plans to “step back” from life as senior royals and “work to become financially independent.” The pair managed to blindside everyone – including the rest of the royal family – and a terse reply from Buckingham Palace read:

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Details of Harry and Meghan’s plan for financial independence seem vague at best, and a number of questions remain – for example, who’ll be paying for the round-the-clock security that they’ll definitely need for the rest of their lives?

It appears that the queen has finally had enough, and according to the latest reports, she has called the grandkids together on Monday to give them a good scolding and try and work it all out. A source close to the situation told People that:

“The queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’ office to find workable solutions, and this is expected to take days, not weeks.”

It’s unclear what this meeting will involve, but presumably, at minimum, there’ll be some attempt to clarify their plan to become “financially independent”.

The pair also said that they intend to split their time between North America and Britain, so the specifics of that plan will probably be up for discussion, too.

As for the mysterious royal “source” that blabbed about the meeting, who could it be?

I have a couple of theories, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see what they have to say after Monday.