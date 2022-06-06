After a hugely successful first season, Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is on its way.

Based on the iconique cartoon we all know and love, Netflix’s live-action rendition quickly flew into the hearts of fans when it was released in 2020.

Here’s everything we know so far about Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

Who is in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2?

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva.

The series is adding several exciting new characters including Paulina Chávez as Flora (who was notably missing from Season 1), along with Brandon Grace as Grey and Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian.

Flora’s addition is particularly poignant ‘cos the show copped a lot of heat last year for not including its beloved Latina earth fairy.

Instead the role of the earth fairy was written in as a white British character named Terra.

Although Netflix did not address the backlash at the time, lead actress Abigail Cowen publicly said she believes “it’s important that we are having these conversations.”

“I’m not part of the casting process, but I do think, if the series does go to a second season, I think hopefully these concerns are something that will be addressed,” she told The Wrap.

Flora has now been added as Terra’s cousin.

Is there a trailer?

Not just yet, but the teaser has officially landed!

In the trailer, we cop our first look at Flora.

Have a watch below:

When is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 airing in Australia?

We don’t have an exact date yet, we just know later this year.

Get keen, mates!