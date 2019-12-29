The cancellation of Falls Festival in Lorne, due to predicted extreme weather and dangerous fire conditions, has left many people in the lurch, including punters and artists.

In addition to this, small business owners like food truck operators could find themselves taking a hit, and the Victorian hospitality community has rallied around to try and help.

Falls Festival was cancelled on day two of four, meaning many food and drinks stalls had already set up at the venue, and were counting on a big weekend of sales.

Pedestrian spoke with Leanne Mcgorum of Summer Treats Events, who is currently leading the effort to find other jobs for vendors.

Mcgorum that small business owners could be left significantly out of pocket, and a great deal of food could also go to waste.

“Perishable foods will end up in the bin,” she said. “Insurance claims can take a long time to process and they will only be able to claim the cost of goods as a loss.”

Mcgorum reached out to the organisers of the Falls Festival, who provided a list of affected vendors. She has been sharing this in various Facebook groups, and also shared it with Pedestrian.

“Our little community have been actively tagging and spreading the word,” she said.

Given the sudden nature of the Falls Festival cancellation, some vendors may not be aware that there is an effort to help out, but the hospitality community is keen to do whatever it can.

You can see the list below, if you or someone you know might be in a position to lend a hand: