Don’t freak out but IRL Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) just posted a cryptic Gossip Girl reference on his Facebook, announcing that ~something~ is happening at 1pm tomorrow.

Westwick took to social media to share a black box with “XOXO” written in a hot pink font.

“Got a little something for you… Tomorrow 1pm.. Hint… xoxo,” he captioned the obvious Gossip Girl teaser.

Got a little something for you…Tomorrow 1pm..

Hint….xoxo pic.twitter.com/N41YrmHUTI — Ed Westwick (@EdWestwick) June 14, 2020

WHAT. COULD. THIS. MEAN!?

We already know there’s a Gossip Girl reboot in the works, with OG narrator Kristen Bell confirmed for the show. We’re yet to have any confirmation from other members of the cast, which lead many of us to believe this was going to be a whole new group of Upper-East Siders.

The new show is reportedly going to be set eight years after Dan’s original GG blog ended, so it would be a little weird for the same group of privileged white kids in New York to still be living their scandalous lives for that spicy blog content, but maybe that’s not such a far-fetched idea if Westwick’s post is hinting at his involvement.

Are we going to see Chuck Bass following in his father’s footsteps as a fancy schmancy NYC real estate tycoon? Are we going to watch him and Blair take over NYC with their adorable babies? Who knows! The possibilities are endless.

But Chuck Bass isn’t the only Upper-East Sider to hint at a possible return to the series, with sweet baby Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) letting slip that he’d be keen for a cameo in an interview last year.

“It would be very tough to get everybody on board I think because of their schedules, Penn, Leighton, Ed… They’re all doing really good TV shows. It would be hard I think [to get them all together]. The reboot might come in the form of new characters. I would absolutely cameo. I’d have to,” he said, according to Elle.

If that wasn’t enough to get your hopes up, both Blake Lively and Leighton Meester have also had positive things to say about the reboot, so who’s to say we’re not getting a Will & Grace-style revival? A girl can only dream, right?

Right now, we can only speculate what this announcement could be, but we’ll be sure to update you tomorrow morning with whatever Gossip Girl’s juicy secret is.