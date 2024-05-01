Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has cultivated a personality as Hollywood’s nice guy over the years, but there are some rumours that he’s low-key kind of a diva. And by a diva, I mean he allegedly cost producers on his latest film Red One $50 million bucks (AUD $77 million) due to his attitude, and reportedly pees into bottles instead of toilets like normal people.

The Wrap has revealed a load of tea about the Jumanji star, but as usual, please take it with a grain of salt. Or, the whole damn salt shaker, if you will.

His rumoured bathroom habit of choosing to piss in a water bottle instead of heading to a toilet has upset his crew. His poor assistant, or a member of his team, ends up having to be the one to deal with his bodily fluids.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” the insider claimed.

“He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

It’s kind of confusing, because while The Rock reportedly does this to save time on set, sources have claimed it’s rare for the actor to turn up on time. Perhaps he believes he can make up for his lateness by eliminating toilet breaks?

Red One inside sources reveal cost of The Rock’s reported attitude

The Wrap spoke to three separate sources close to The Rock’s film Red One, who alleged he missed multiple shoot days, and was around seven to eight hours late per DAY. The sources claimed his absence or tardiness added “at least $50 million (AUD $77 million)” to the film’s final budget.

“It was a fucking disaster… Dwayne truly doesn’t give a fuck,” the source said.

However, there’s a conflicting statement from another production insider, so it’s unclear what’s true. Two other sources told The Wrap The Rock was only one hour late to set on average.

A studio insider close to Amazon MGM also added that budget issues have been overstated. The film was green-lit at $250 million (about AUD $386 million) and it stayed within an acceptable threshold.

“It is completely normal for there to be budget fluctuations within 15% of the target, which is exactly what we experienced,” the source said.

The Rock’s attitude on previous films

It’s not just Red One crew members that allegedly have issues with The Rock’s conduct, with other sources from previous films sharing their own stories.

“They rent a location they can shoot as much as they can of other actors while they wait for [The Rock] to decide if he’s coming to set,” a producer claimed.

“He was regularly three to four hours late to set [on Ballers]. Keeping 100+ crew members waiting for no reason.”

On 2018’s Rampage, insiders alleged The Rock was often four to five hours late each day, with one costar even noting his arrival times each day.

“Dwayne’s call times are never, ever published on the call sheet. It’s because one of the actors on Rampage was keeping a log of how late DJ was to set each day,” a source claimed.

Yikes. From the whole pissing in bottles thing to apparently making people sit around for hours, it certainly seems like his name should be Dwayne ‘The Diva’ Johnson. Let’s just hope that whoever works for The Rock next doesn’t accidentally drink from the wrong water bottle.