Giddy up my girls, gays and Nickelodeon fans because the girls are fighting. Remember Drake & Josh? Fuck it, of course you do. Well the duo behind the titular roles – Drake Bell and Josh Peck – are beefing yet again. And in the year of our lord 2022 no less.

We may be aging at a rapid rate but some things will never get old. One of those things is drama. Beef. The delicious, sumptuous moment when two celebs clash with each other. It’s something we mere mortals just love to consume.

Despite the fact that Drake & Josh finished up in 2007, the boys are still fkn beefing with each other. We’re eating prime-aged steak today.

They initially clashed back in 2017 after Josh didn’t invite Drake to his wedding. Drake fired some nasty tweets at Josh, which have since been deleted.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” Drake tweeted.

“Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

The two eventually ‘made up’ at the 2017 MTV VMA’s. Or so we thought.

Josh went on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards this week to discuss a whole bevy of things going on in his life. He also addressed the long-standing beef between him and his former co-star for the first time. This tea has been a LONG time coming.

When asked if he was friends with Drake, Josh simply said: “Not really. No.”

“The dirty little secret I guess was like, I knew that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for the 10 years since we made the show,” he said.

“But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that like, we made this thing that people really love, but maybe we weren’t that close. So I didn’t invite him to my wedding because I hadn’t really talked to him in many, many years.”

“Cut to: I’m getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out, coming for me.

“On the night of my wedding… I don’t care about me.

“It’s… whatever, I signed up to be a public person. It is what it is. But here’s my wife, who’s like, getting torn down on the Internet and I’m like, she’s private and she just got married.”

Big fkn yikes.

Following this Josh Peck also addressed how things went down at the MTV VMA’s.

“I go up to him—and this might be the most Sopranos thing I’ve ever done, I look at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now,” he said.

“And he goes, ‘OK’ and he like, made a beeline for my wife and I see him do like, this whole five-minute performance of an apology and I was like, ‘Go apologize to my wife or something bad’s gonna happen.'”

Alright Josh we’re already on your side no need to make yourself sound like a mafia kingpin.

Drake’s wife Janet Bell decided to chime in (badum tss) after hearing the podcast. Yes she ranted on social media. Yes its now all been deleted. The similarities in this marriage go crazy.

“I stay quiet until lies happen. And the fact [is] that I was there at the VMAs I was next to Drake,” she said.

“I was one who told him that Josh was coming up with the camera. I literally was there, heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh, like, ever. That’s actually hilarious that he would act like he could be the tough guy. Like, bro you’re not tough.”

“You said, ‘Could you apologize to my wife?’ And Drake was like, Absolutely.’ And he did, and it was great.”

“And we actually hung out after that, multiple times. We’ve talked multiple times since then. So like, you’re a fucking liar. A fucking liar, Josh.”

Miss Janet, I think you’re worried about the wrong member of Drake & Josh. Make sure your own house is clean before you tell other people to buy a vacuum!!

Well I guess now we know for whom the bell tolls. Ernest Hemingway would have loved this beef. Team Josh Soprano.