After four months of closure, Tokyo Disney Resort – home to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea – has opened its wondrous doors once more! Scream and shout! (Actually, no, don’t scream and shout. You aren’t allowed, according to new reports… Let me elaborate.)

As expected, the reopening of Tokyo Disney has subsequently resulted in the implementation of strict social distancing practices. But alongside the expected protocols – wearing masks, getting your temperature taken prior to entry, keeping space between other visitors – an additional rule has left people feeling a little perplexed.

According to New Zealand Herald, punters have been told to not scream – yep, no screaming – on rides, as to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

This new rule made me scream (internally, in the confinements of my living room). Not because I disagree with the sentiment – it makes sense that screaming may increase the length at which spit and nasties can travel – but because I’m not sure how feasible it’d be for someone to refrain themselves from screaming on a rollercoaster. Particularly if it’s scary one, and screaming can often be a visceral reaction.

Anyway, just thought you should know that, if you’re magically given the chance to visit Tokyo Disney Resort in the not-too-distant future, you need to shut the fuck up.