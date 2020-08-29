Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer at the age of 43.

The actor’s family confirmed the tragic news in an official statement to his social media accounts, saying that he died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

According to the statement, he was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, and had been fighting it for four years as it progressed to Stage IV.

In tribute to him, his family said:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman began his acting career in 2003, appearing in TV shows such as Third Watch, CSI: NY and Law & Order.

He played pioneering baseball star Jackie Robinson in the movie 42, but will be best remembered for his much-loved portrayal King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

R.I.P. Wakanda Forever.