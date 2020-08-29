Yesterday saw an outpouring of grief for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer a the tragically young age of 43.

In a statement, his family revealed that he had been diagnosed in 2016, and continued working as he battled the disease with bouts of surgery and chemotherapy.

The statement also mentioned that Boseman passed away “with his wife and family by his side.”

This detail, while seemingly small, is confirmation that the very private actor married long-time girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward before his passing.

The pair were first spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport in 2015, and while they seldom spoke publicly of their relationship, she soon began appearing with him at awards shows.

He thanked her in a speech at last year’s NAACP Image Awards after picking up an Outstanding Actor win, saying: “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

She was then seen mouthing back the words “I love you”.

There were rumours that Boseman proposed to Ledward in October of last year, and she was later spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The couple were last photographed together at this year’s NBA All-Star Game in February.

People from all corners of Hollywood and beyond have paid tribute to the Black Panther star.

His friend and mentor Denzel Washington, who helped paid for him to study in a summer program at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, said: