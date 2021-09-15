I dunno about you, but it feels like Celebrity Apprentice 2021 only just wrapped up, and we’ve already been treated to a glimpse at 2022 and I’m not mad about it at all!

Yesterday, at Nine’s Upfronts, a.k.a. the event where TV networks introduce the world to their new slate of shows for the year ahead, the network unveiled three new stars for 2022.

A press release from the event revealed that “a new selection of celebrities will battle it out to avoid the firing line, and the first three stepping up to the plate are one of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and athlete, Turia Pitt and comedy radio duo Will and Woody.”

That’s all we’ve got for now, and we’re v. impressed so far, but the rest of the cast have gotta be pretty damn impressive to beat this year’s cast!

ICYMI: Celebrity Apprentice 2021 starred:

• ARIA Award-winning pop duo, The Veronicas – Lisa and Jess Origliasso

• English comedian and actor, Ross Noble

• Judge on The Block, interior designer and writer, Shaynna Blaze

• Winner of Australian Survivor: All-Stars and international model, David Genat

• Star of Married at First Sight and social media influencer, Martha Kalifatidis

• Writer, comedian, and star of Here Come the Habibs, Rob Shehadie

• Iconic fashion designer and artist, Camilla Franks

• ARIA Award-winning artist, Anthony Callea

• Professional surfer and Instagram star, Alex Hayes

• Celebrity personal trainer, author and TV personality, Michelle Bridges

• One half of Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli

• The most successful woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history and Olympic gymnast, Olivia Viviant

Shaynna Blaze, the 2021 winner of Celebrity Apprentice, noted on social media that the casting choices of 2022 are “fantastic” so far.

Reality telly lovers will be stoked to learn that Celebrity Apprentice isn’t the only spicy show returning next year, there’s also a new season of Beauty and the Geek, Love Island, which is currently being filmed in Byron Bay, and a country homes edition of The Block.

We love to see it!