The boys from BTS have smashed a pretty significant YouTube record, getting the most views ever for a video in its first 24 hours with their song ‘Dynamite‘.

The previous record belonged to Blackpink, who racked up 86.3 million views for their ‘How You Like That‘ video in its first day of release.

BTS surpassed that today, with their ‘Dynamite’ video drawing a reported total of 98.3 million views within the 24 hour following its debut.

Today actually sees the group snatching the record back – they previously held it for their song ‘Boy With Luv‘, featuring Halsey, which scored 74.6 million views in a day back in 2019.

‘Dynamite’, which is their first song to be sung entirely in English, set another record earlier in the day, becoming the most-watched YouTube Premiere, with three million concurrent live streams.

The group’s passionate fans, known as the BTS Army, had reportedly hoped to push the song past 100 million views in the first 24 hours.

While they didn’t hit that milestone, they’ll probably manage to crack it next time around.

If you’re itching for more, the group will be performing ‘Dynamite’ live at MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards, on August 31, Australian time.