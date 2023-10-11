Brody Jenner Revealed What He Does With His Fiancée’s Breast Milk & This Man Must Be Stopped

Try as he might to distance himself from his siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Brody Jenner is definitely part of the Kar-Jenner clan as they share a penchant for controversial social media posts.

The Hills star has left the internet gobsmacked after sharing a video flexing the fact that he uses his fiancée’s breast milk in his coffee. But… why sir?

Since The Hills reboot — The Hills: New Beginnings — went tits up, Brody has been trying to maintain relevance by becoming a YouTuber. Don’t they all?

In the latest video shared to the channel he shares with his fiancée Tia Blanco titled “Brody & Tia“, the reality star made the gross confession.

“I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk, but I did find one thing,” Jenner said as he held up a half full breast milk storage bag in the video. He and Blanco welcomed their daughter Honey Raye back in July.

“Now I hear great things about breast milk, I hear it’s very nutritious, I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do,” he said.

Jenner then went to a bedroom where his fiancée was sleeping with their 10-week-old daughter.

“Sorry to disturb you, but we are out of almond milk, do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?” Jenner asked Blanco in the video.

She replied, “No I think it will be really good for you.”

“Do you want your breast milk latte?” Jenner went on to ask her, adding that he was “excited” to try the beverage.

“It’s frigging delicious,” Jenner added with a smile as he took a sip.

Could’ve done without this, but cheers for the announcement! Surely there’ll be a press release next?

Oop, no need! It’s already been picked up by the media and the reaction from fans has not been kind.

“Why are these people so weird?” one punter wrote on X.

“There’s just something about the Jenner/Kardashian family,” another added.

“I’m about to throw up,” wrote a third, with another writing: “This is something that could have been kept private.”

Too fkn true, mate. Too fkn true.