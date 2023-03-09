A TikTok celeb sleuth has broken down the connections between Tyga and Avril Lavigne and the whole lore behind their relationship has left me with a massive head fuck.

ICYMI: Avril and Tyga confirmed relationship rumours after they were spotted having a cheeky pash at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Their blossoming fling comes after Avril’s recent break up with her fiancé of 10 months, Mod Sun.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

And to be completely honest, when I first saw the rumours of Avril and Tyga potentially being an item, I was totally shook but living for this rockstar X rapper collab.

Looking deeper into their history, it looks like that this relationship was bound to happen with the immense amount of connections Avril and Tyga share.

Abbey Bonadies (@Abbzbon) took the liberty of making a map tracing the intertwining connections between the musicians.

Abbey kicked off with Tyga’s ex, Blac Chyna, who he has a baby with. She then connects Rob Kardashian to Chyna as they were previously in a relationship and share a child. OFC Kylie Jenner is then brought into the map as she’s Rob’s half sister AND she’s Tyga’s ex.

Kylie’s other half sibling, Brody Jenner, is added to the map as he dated Avril back in the day. Abbey mentions the pair were so serious that they went to Kim Kardashian‘s cursed wedding to Kris Humphries.

READ MORE Kim Kardashian Says She Dropped Bulk Pingers Before Her Wedding & Sex Tape

Abbey circles back to Tyga, bringing up his ex-wife Jordan Craig. Abbey reveals that Jordan use to be in a relationship with Tristan Thompson. The couple also share a baby together.

OFC with the inclusion of Tristan on the map, Khloé Kardashian is added to the mix. Abbey then goes full rogue on the growing graph, connecting all the KarJenners together, as well as adding Kourtney Kardashian who is married to Travis Barker to the endless map.

Abbey then reveals that one of Travis’ prodigy’s is Mod Sun *cough* *cough* Avril’s ex fiance!!! She finalises the horny clusterfuck by connecting Avril to Travis as she is signed under his label…

WOW. What a fucking trip.

READ MORE Behind The Wild & Obviously True Internet Theory That Avril Lavigne Died In 2003

I knew I felt off about Tyga dating Kylie and then his ex Blac Chyna dated and had a kid with her brother Rob. That in itself is so weird.

The whole situation is giving that one popular group in high school that would date amongst themselves.

At least Avril and Tyga are cute together.