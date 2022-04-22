A new flick starring Bill Murray has had its production halted amid reports of an alleged complaint against the actor for “inappropriate behaviour”.

The film in question is called Being Mortal. It co-starred Seth Rogen and was set to be directed by Aziz Ansari. Neither of them have been named in the complaint.

Earlier this week production on the film was suspended. At the time Deadline reported the film was suspended while production was assessing a complaint.

“We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update,” said a letter sent to cast and crew as per Deadline. The letter didn’t name Murray.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” it continued.

Both Deadline and The New York Times have reported that the complaint was allegedly directed at Bill Murray for “inappropriate behaviour”.

Bill Murray has previously been accused of “[hurling] insults” at Lucy Liu on the set of Charlie’s Angels back in 2000.

In a 2021 interview with the LA Times Lucy Liu said the incident occurred after the cast reworked a scene while Murray was at a family gathering.

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,” Liu said at the time.

She then said some of the language Murray used was “inexcusable and unacceptable” and that she stood up for herself on set.

“I have nothing against Bill Murray at all. I’ve seen him since then at a SNL reunion and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked,” she added.

It’s unclear at the moment what’ll happen to the production of Being Mortal in the long term. Principal photography on the film started in late March.

The film is an adaptation of the nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in The End. It was written by a surgeon called Atul Gawande and is all about prepping for the end of life.