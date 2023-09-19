Bijou Phillips Has Filed For Divorce From Danny Masterson After He Was Found Guilty Of Rape

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from her convicted rapist husband Danny Masterson. The divorce comes after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on September 8.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Phillips filed for the dissolution of her marriage with Masterson on Monday. She listed the date of their separation as “TBD” (meaning to be determined) and cited the reason for their split as irreconcilable differences.

“The full nature and extent of [Phillips’] separate property assets and obligations is currently undetermined,” the court docs read, before acknowledging that the full scope of community assets between the couple is unclear.

(Image Source: Getty Images )

Phillips is seeking spousal support from Masterson and has requested that any financial support from her to Masterson be denied.



The couple married in 2011 and have a 9-year-old daughter together. The legal separation comes as a surprise following a source telling PEOPLE last week that she had no intention to divorce Masterson.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction. She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all,” the source said, adding that she’s trying to stay hopeful as they plan for appeals.



READ MORE Ashton Kutcher’s Support For Danny Masterson Has Fans Questioning Some Actions From His Past

On Tuesday a representative for Phillips confirmed to TMZ that she did intend to divorce him.



“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney Peter A. Lauzon said.



“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”



Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women between the years of 2001 and 2003.



Phillips was by his side throughout the trial.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.



