Baby Reindeer Cast Member Spills On The Deleted Scene That Would’ve Changed The Ending

A cast member of Baby Reindeer has just revealed there was a different ending filmed that never made it to air.

ICYMI: the Netflix hit was created by comedian Richard Gadd, who was stalked by a woman who hit him with 41,000 emails, hours of voicemail messages and a shit tonne of letters. He loosely based the show on his experience, but made some changes due to “legal and artistic reasons”.

Jessica Gunning’s performance as Martha is chilling. (Image: Netflix)

The show revolves around Gadd’s character Donny Dunn, who is being stalked by Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). While he’s dealing with Martha’s harassment, he gets into a serious relationship with trans woman Teri (Nava Mau).

There are some mild spoilers for Baby Reindeer below, so please look away now if you haven’t finished the show.

Teri breaks up with Donny after his fascination with Martha gets in the way of stopping her harassment and stalking, and in the final episode, Donny spots Teri leaving her house with a new man.

Mau recently told GQ that Teri and Donny’s storyline wasn’t supposed to end here, and the cast filmed another ending.

“There actually was one more piece of Teri and Donny’s relationship in the script, and I performed it,” she revealed.

“Teri leaves Donny a voicemail five months later. So I think, for me, I got closure because Teri did too.”

Teri has been one of the breakout stars from Baby Reindeer. (Image: Netflix)

The star told the publication how much it meant to her that Teri was given her “happy ending”, saying that it was a refreshing change when it came to trans storylines.

“That’s what gave me so much comfort, knowing that they found peace with regards to their relationship,” she said.

“Teri found a new man, she didn’t lose her friends, she didn’t lose her job, she didn’t lose her smile. She’s good. And I think that is remarkable, because so often we’ve seen stories of trans people that end with them broken.”

While I loved Teri in the show, I was cheering her on when she decided to walk away from her toxic relationship with Donny. Not showing Teri’s final voicemail message to Donny was a good call, because it shows she’s completely in the present and has put that trauma behind her.

Feature image: Netflix