Thanks for signing up!

Ever heard of Cameo? That video-sharing app where you chuck a bunch of bucks at a celebrity like, say, Lindsay Lohan or Charlie Sheen and they’ll make a personalised vid for you?

Well, its roster of celebs doesn’t just include the (former) A-listers, there’s also a bunch of local celebs, or as I like to call them, local yokels.

But while a video direct from LiLo will set ya back $310, Aussie reality stars are, ofc, much, much cheaper… and in some cases more exxy (???).

Here, we’ve ranked a bunch of Aussie cameo folks, based on how much it costs to cop a video from them (as noted by hilarious Bachie meme page, Bachie Memes AU).

Empty your change tin and you’ll be able to score a vid from this year’s Big Brother star and aerobics legend, Melissa Rancan.

I’d defs plonk down $13 to have her yell at me for putting her up for eviction. What a time.

There should be an option to plonk down an extra, say, $5 and cop a cameo from either of the Hi-5 puppets.

Remember those cursed bastards?

Never heard of this bloke in my life, but if I were a stan, I’d demand that he wield an orange toothbrush and wear what I assume is an orange mouthguard in the vid, or no deal.

Coming to you live from The Bunker is our tea-loving (and spilling) queen, Angelicious.

International model Chad Hurst is the most exxy Big Brother contestant on here, which is a bit rude considering he’s rolling in the dough after winning the first season of the revamped series.

You should give me $30 for the Cameo, Chad.

Don’t recognise this bloke from Love Island? That’s ‘cos he’s the spicy voiceover, wouldn’t ya bloody know it.

Neighbours daddy Alan Fletcher (a.k.a. Dr. Karl) can diagnose you and tell you the tales of his illicit affairs for just 30 smackeroos.

The Bachelor main man turned Neighbours star Tim Robards can offer you fitness advice for just under $50.

If, like me, you’re a die-hard RHOM stan, you’ll know that the $80 price tag for a Gamble Breaux yarn is well worth it, especially if that pic is a preview of the content she’d make for ya.

Overpriced, just like his macarons.

A little exxy, but if the Cameo comes with a lil psychic reading, I’m game.

Suuurely that’s a typo and they’ve added two zeros?

Yep, that’s right, I said two.