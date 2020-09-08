Ever heard of Cameo? That video-sharing app where you chuck a bunch of bucks at a celebrity like, say, Lindsay Lohan or Charlie Sheen and they’ll make a personalised vid for you?
Well, its roster of celebs doesn’t just include the (former) A-listers, there’s also a bunch of local celebs, or as I like to call them, local yokels.
But while a video direct from LiLo will set ya back $310, Aussie reality stars are, ofc, much, much cheaper… and in some cases more exxy (???).
Here, we’ve ranked a bunch of Aussie cameo folks, based on how much it costs to cop a video from them (as noted by hilarious Bachie meme page, Bachie Memes AU).
$13 – Melissa Rancan (Big Brother)
Empty your change tin and you’ll be able to score a vid from this year’s Big Brother star and aerobics legend, Melissa Rancan.
I’d defs plonk down $13 to have her yell at me for putting her up for eviction. What a time.
$15 – Allan Liang (Big Brother)
$19 – Niranga Amarasinghe (BIP)
$20 – Zach Kozyrski (Survivor)
$20 – Charli Robinson (Hi-5)
There should be an option to plonk down an extra, say, $5 and cop a cameo from either of the Hi-5 puppets.
Remember those cursed bastards?
$25 – Alex McKay (BIP)
$25 – Helena Sauzier (BIP)
$25 – Dylan Buckley (AFL)
Never heard of this bloke in my life, but if I were a stan, I’d demand that he wield an orange toothbrush and wear what I assume is an orange mouthguard in the vid, or no deal.
$25 – Angelicious Clancy (Big Brother)
Coming to you live from The Bunker is our tea-loving (and spilling) queen, Angelicious.
$25 – Jessika Power (MAFS)
$25 – Cyclone Cyrell (MAFS)
$30 – Chad Hurst (Big Brother)
International model Chad Hurst is the most exxy Big Brother contestant on here, which is a bit rude considering he’s rolling in the dough after winning the first season of the revamped series.
You should give me $30 for the Cameo, Chad.
$30 – Eden Dally (Love Island)
$30 – Eoghan McDermott (Love Island)
Don’t recognise this bloke from Love Island? That’s ‘cos he’s the spicy voiceover, wouldn’t ya bloody know it.
$30 – Mary Viturino (BIP)
$30 – Alan Fletcher (Neighbours)
Neighbours daddy Alan Fletcher (a.k.a. Dr. Karl) can diagnose you and tell you the tales of his illicit affairs for just 30 smackeroos.
$40 – Tom Derickx (AFL)
$45 – Tim Robards (The Bachelor)
The Bachelor main man turned Neighbours star Tim Robards can offer you fitness advice for just under $50.
$55 – Luke Jacobz (Home & Away)
$80 – Warwick Richard Capper (AFL)
$80 – Gamble Breaux (Real Housewives of Melbourne)
If, like me, you’re a die-hard RHOM stan, you’ll know that the $80 price tag for a Gamble Breaux yarn is well worth it, especially if that pic is a preview of the content she’d make for ya.
$85 – Adriano Zumbo (Masterchef)
Overpriced, just like his macarons.
$99 – Jackie Gillies (Real Housewives of Melbourne)
A little exxy, but if the Cameo comes with a lil psychic reading, I’m game.
$120 – Robert DiPierdomenico aka Dipper (AFL)
$500 – Nat Bass (Singer)
Suuurely that’s a typo and they’ve added two zeros?
Yep, that’s right, I said two.