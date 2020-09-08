Ever heard of Cameo? That video-sharing app where you chuck a bunch of bucks at a celebrity like, say, Lindsay Lohan or Charlie Sheen and they’ll make a personalised vid for you?

Well, its roster of celebs doesn’t just include the (former) A-listers, there’s also a bunch of local celebs, or as I like to call them, local yokels.

But while a video direct from LiLo will set ya back $310, Aussie reality stars are, ofc, much, much cheaper… and in some cases more exxy (???).

Here, we’ve ranked a bunch of Aussie cameo folks, based on how much it costs to cop a video from them (as noted by hilarious Bachie meme page, Bachie Memes AU).

$13 – Melissa Rancan (Big Brother)

Empty your change tin and you’ll be able to score a vid from this year’s Big Brother star and aerobics legend, Melissa Rancan.

I’d defs plonk down $13 to have her yell at me for putting her up for eviction. What a time.

$15 – Allan Liang (Big Brother)

$19 – Niranga Amarasinghe (BIP)

$20 – Zach Kozyrski (Survivor)

$20 – Charli Robinson (Hi-5)

There should be an option to plonk down an extra, say, $5 and cop a cameo from either of the Hi-5 puppets.

Remember those cursed bastards?

$25 – Alex McKay (BIP)

$25 – Helena Sauzier (BIP)

$25 – Dylan Buckley (AFL)

Never heard of this bloke in my life, but if I were a stan, I’d demand that he wield an orange toothbrush and wear what I assume is an orange mouthguard in the vid, or no deal.

$25 – Angelicious Clancy (Big Brother)

Coming to you live from The Bunker is our tea-loving (and spilling) queen, Angelicious.

$25 – Jessika Power (MAFS)

$25 – Cyclone Cyrell (MAFS)

$30 – Chad Hurst (Big Brother)

International model Chad Hurst is the most exxy Big Brother contestant on here, which is a bit rude considering he’s rolling in the dough after winning the first season of the revamped series.

You should give me $30 for the Cameo, Chad.

$30 – Eden Dally (Love Island)

$30 – Eoghan McDermott (Love Island)

Don’t recognise this bloke from Love Island? That’s ‘cos he’s the spicy voiceover, wouldn’t ya bloody know it.

$30 – Mary Viturino (BIP)

$30 – Alan Fletcher (Neighbours)

Neighbours daddy Alan Fletcher (a.k.a. Dr. Karl) can diagnose you and tell you the tales of his illicit affairs for just 30 smackeroos.

$40 – Tom Derickx (AFL)

$45 – Tim Robards (The Bachelor)

The Bachelor main man turned Neighbours star Tim Robards can offer you fitness advice for just under $50.

$55 – Luke Jacobz (Home & Away)

$80 – Warwick Richard Capper (AFL)

$80 – Gamble Breaux (Real Housewives of Melbourne)

If, like me, you’re a die-hard RHOM stan, you’ll know that the $80 price tag for a Gamble Breaux yarn is well worth it, especially if that pic is a preview of the content she’d make for ya.

$85 – Adriano Zumbo (Masterchef)

Overpriced, just like his macarons.

$99 – Jackie Gillies (Real Housewives of Melbourne)

A little exxy, but if the Cameo comes with a lil psychic reading, I’m game.

$120 – Robert DiPierdomenico aka Dipper (AFL)

$500 – Nat Bass (Singer)

Suuurely that’s a typo and they’ve added two zeros?

Yep, that’s right, I said two.