Aubrey Plaza is talented, hot and weird; just the right combo to make bisexuals quiver in their cowboy boots. For years, the actor has been doing unusual shit on stage at awards shows, and thankfully, the SAG Awards 2023 were no exception. But this time, it doesn’t feel like an off-kilter comedy bit.



After her latest series, The White Lotus, won the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, the attending cast popped up on stage to accept the award.



In typical old white man fashion, F. Murray Abraham was the one to step up to the mic.

“I’d like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia,” he exclaimed.

He finished his speech by shouting “Union forever!” much to the shock of some of his cast mates.

While the group gave each other a pat on the back for their achievement, Plaza looked pissed off, visibly mouthing off in the background. I’m no lip reader, but it looks like she’s either saying “Jesus Christ” or “shit’s fucked.”

Check out the video from Page Six here, I’ll let you decide.

But the jury is still out on if the Parks and Recreation star was referring to Abraham’s impassioned statement. While old mate was having a yarn, Jon Gries – who plays Tanya’s sneaky husband, Greg – whispered in Plaza’s ear. She then proceeded to quickly secure her tiddies in her stunning orange gown.



So we may never know if it was Abraham’s speech or the fact that her nip almost decided to play peek-a-boo on stage that caused the kerfuffle.



In lighter news, earlier in the night Plaza stood up on stage alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega to present the nominees for a Male Actor in a television movie or limited series award. With their signature deadpan comedy, it was a match made in heaven.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Brb manifesting Aubrey to play adult Wednesday in any of her visions in season two.

