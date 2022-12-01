It turns out Aubrey Plaza absolutely wreaked havoc on the lives of her The White Lotus co-stars with some fkn terrifying pranks while they were filming.

GQ interviewed Plaza earlier this week, where she talked about filming The White Lotus.

As it turns out, the cast and crew filmed for five months in Sicily’s Four Seasons Domenico Palace hotel. I can think of worse places to be cooped up for work.

According to the GQ profile, mysterious things began happening at the hotel. Adam DiMarco — who plays self-proclaimed feminist Nice Guy Albie on the show — found the reed diffusers in his room arranged on the floor. They looked like a symbol from The Blair Witch Project. Soon afterwards the same thing happened to Plaza’s room: a classic alibi.

People were also finding bits of paper with “here lies…” written on them pushed under their bedroom doors.

The hotel staff proved it was actually Plaza behind the pranks with the use of security cameras, which is a pretty ingenious move.

DiMarco told GQ he ended up getting a mole on the inside to suss out who was playing the pranks, comparing it to Murder on the Orient Express.

“I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” he said.

“I didn’t know who to trust.”

Given the subject matter of The White Lotus, this sounds like a case of art imitating life.

“Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird,” Plaza told GQ.

“It was really sick, what I was doing to him.

“I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”

Yep, that’s definitely giving April Ludgate. As put by the GQ interviewer: “She’s… kidding? It’s hard to tell”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

The White Lotus creator Mike White described Plaza as a “disruptor by nature”.

“Aubrey’s the most fun. I said to her face, if I’m on a cross-country trip, I want nothing more than for you to be on that bus with me,” he said.

“But if I’m driving the bus and you are on it, I want you off the bus.”

In a video for the publication, Plaza answered a fan question about whether she’d ever play Catwoman. Instead she said she’d like to play the Joker

“There’s never been a female Joker has there?” she said.

“There’s something about that which is a little bit more interesting to me.”

Yeah, I can fkn tell.

In another GQ interview, DiMarco talked about the rumour that the White Lotus hotel is haunted.

“I heard Jon Gries [Greg on the show] telling this story of a nightmare he had and I just couldn’t believe it because I had the exact same nightmare two nights before,” he said.

“There’s this bald man who was walking back and forth and approached the foot of our bed and grabbed us.

“I woke up screaming and I didn’t really think anything of it until Jon mentioned his story.”

You know what, I take it back. Maybe living in a hotel for five months with Aubrey Plaza — and apparently a ghost — isn’t the ideal work trip after all.