The ARIA Awards Are Today! Here’s All The Details You Need To Know Before It Kicks Off

Today is the day, my friends. It’s the ARIA Awards — the biggest day of the year for the Australian music scene. It’s super exciting for artists and music fans alike who can come together to celebrate all of the good shit that Aussies are contributing to the global music scene.

The ARIAs — which stand for the Australian Record Industry Association — kicked off in 1987 with the goal of showcasing excellence and innovation across all genres of music. I would’ve loved to be alive for that one because the event was hosted by Sir Elton John who gave awards to iconic Aussie artists like INXS and Crowded House.

Where can I watch the ARIA Awards?

If you want to catch all the goss from the red carpet at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, tune in to the official ARIAs YouTube from 1:30pm AEST where model and actor Christian Wilkins and music presenter and podcaster Bridget Hustwaite will be interviewing all the celebs serving looks.

They’ll be joined by comedian Rhys Nicholson who will continue the fun backstage in interviews with talent and personalities once the official ceremony begins.

As for the actual ceremony, Stan is the official broadcaster of the ARIA Awards. The ceremony begins at 5pm AEST and the entire show will be available on demand on the platform after the live stream. The event will be hosted by journo Brooke Boney and comedian Tommy Little.



Who is going to be there?

Along with all the exciting awards, the ARIAs is always home to some stellar performances. This year, there’s an all-Aussie lineup and we love to see it!

Performances from G-Flip, Budjerah, DMA’s, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC have been confirmed, so we’re in for a bloody treat.

In news that made my heart sing, music royalty Dolly Parton will also be in attendance as a guest presenter for one of the awards. HUGE.

THERE SHE IS. (Image Source: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)

Who is nominated for an ARIA?

Copping an ARIA award is no easy feat.

These days there are 30 categories that artists can win an award for and the winners are determined in a few different methods.



Some categories such as the Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist are voted by the ARIA Voting Academy, a board of more than 1000 industry professionals.

Categories that require expertise about a particular genre of music, such as the Best Blues & Roots Album or Best Rock Album, are judged by an expert category panel with specialist music experience.

The awards Best Video, Best Australian Live Act, Song Of The Year and Most Popular International Artist are voted by the public. After all, we’re the ones that make things popular, right?

There’s also a new category called Our Soundtrack Our Ads, which is a new initiative which calls upon the Australian creative and advertising industry to support homegrown music.

So without further ado, here are all the nominees.

Personally, I’d love to see Australia’s very own fairy Peach PRC win an ARIA. (Image Source: Getty Images / Wendell Teodoro/WireImage)

Public Voted Awards

Best Video

“Can I Shower At Yours” – Amy Shark , Mitch Green

, “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend”— Joel Burrows , DMA’s

, DMA’s “Gila Monster” — Spod, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

“Give You Love” — Rowena Rasmussen , Joel Rasmussen , Jessica Mauboy (feat. Jason Derulo ),

, , Jessica Mauboy (feat. ), “Good Enough” — Kyle Caufield , G-Flip

, “LOLA” — Murli Dhir , MAY-A

, “Lookin’ Out” — Sam Brumby , King Stingray

, “Manic Dream Pixie” — Kyle Caulfield , Peach PRC

, Peach PRC “Stay Blessed” — Genesis Owusu , Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

, “Therapy” — Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios, Budjerah

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy — Regional Vic Tour

— Regional Vic Tour Brad Cox — ACRES TOUR

— ACRES TOUR Budjerah — Budjerah Australian Tour

DMA’S — DMA’S Live at Falls Festival

Dom Dolla — Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour

— Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour G Flip — DRUMMER Australian Tour

Julia Jacklin —PRE PLEASURE TOUR

—PRE PLEASURE TOUR King Stingray — That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL — RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR

Tame Impala — Slow Rush Tour

Song Of The Year

“Therapy” — Budjerah

“MBAPPÉ” — Day1 feat. KAHUKX

feat. “How Do I Say Goodbye” — Dean Lewis

“Die For You” — Joji

“Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

“Big City Life” — Luude and Mattafix

and “Rhyme Dust” — MK and Dom Dolla

and “Sway My Way” — R3hab and Amy Shark

and Amy Shark “Love Again” — The Kid LAROI

“Rush” — Troye Sivan

Most Popular International Artist

Beyonce — Renaissance

— Renaissance Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

& — Her Loss Ed Sheeran — *

— * Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old

— Gettin’ Old Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

— Heroes & Villains Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time

— One Thing At A Time Nicki Minaj — Queen Radio

— Queen Radio P!NK — Trustfall

— Trustfall SZA — SOS

— SOS Taylor Swift —Midnights

Can Miss Swift take home an ARIA to add to her probably over-flowing shelf of awards? (Image Source: Getty Images / TAS2023)

Artisan Awards

Best Cover Art

Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ACRES

for Brad Cox – ACRES Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H

– Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost), Michelle Grace Hunder – Everything Was Green – Forest Claudette

(Grey Ghost), – Everything Was Green – Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC

for Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar – Cub Sport

Engineer — Best Engineered Release

Dann Hume, Chris Collins , Matt Corby for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

, for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

Eric J Dobowsky , Sam Teskey , Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

, , for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way Simon Cohen , Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

, for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush

Producer — Best Produced Release

Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER

and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn , Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

, for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine M-Phazes for Ruel – 4th Wall

for – 4th Wall Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush

The gorilla grip Troye Sivan has on the internet right now could lead to some big awards. (Image Source: Getty Images River Callaway/WWD)

Fine Arts Awards

Best Jazz Album

Cull Portal — Lance Gurisik ft. Jeremy Rose

ft. Hearing — Mike Nock

The Height Of Love — Sinj Clarke

Education & Recreation — Surprise Chef

Nightjar — The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Brett Aplin , Burkhard Dallwitz

, Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack) — Helena Czajka

Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack By Nigel Westlake — Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Benjamin Northey

— Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, RIDE – Music From the Film — Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez

(GORDI), John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music From The Feature Documentary) — Various artists

Best World Music Album

Odyssey — Byron Mark

Moving Home — East of West

Those Who Came Before Us — Joseph Tawadros

Id of RA — Mick Dick

Australian Frog Calls — Songs of Disappearance

Genesis Owusu up for a bunch of awards for his album Struggler. (Image Source: Getty Images / Jeff Hahne)

Our Soundtrack Our Ads

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (duration of 2 minutes or less)

Google: Helping You Help Others – 72andSunny, Baker Boy

Tourism Australia: Come and Say G’Day – M&C Saatchi Sydney , King Stingray

, King Stingray Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream – The Brand Agency, Empire Of The Sun

Wilk Turkey: Music 101 – BRING Agency, Matt Corby

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over 2 minutes duration)