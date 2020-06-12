Anna Kendrick has scorched a US article that was centred around her “miserable” time filming Twilight.

The original quotes came from her recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, in which she talked about the freezing weather while shooting the franchise.

“The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon,” she said, “and I just remember being so cold and miserable.”

“And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.'”

As a silver lining, Kendrick then discussed how the freezing temperatures served as a bonding experience. “There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

She then went on to talk about how great Kristen Stewart was, so, hey, it wasn’t all that bad. Besides, you can 100% see that she’s making light of the situation.

Following this, Entertainment Weekly posted a yarn titled “Anna Kendrick reflects on ‘miserable’ time shooting Twilight“.

Anna Kendrick reflects on 'miserable' time shooting 'Twilight' https://t.co/CtdQe4DR9O — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 10, 2020

Safe to say, Kendrick wasn’t having a bar of it. “Oh,” she responded to the article on Twitter, “I thought we stopped doing this “actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway” shit in like 2014.”

“U okay hun?” ICONIC.

“DAMN QUEEN GO OFF !!!!!” one user replied. I tend to agree.

Oh. I thought we stopped doing this “actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway” shit in like 2014. U okay hun? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 11, 2020

The article has since been removed, and that, my friends, is the power of Ms Kendrick.

Check out the original Vanity Fair chat below, where she takes us through her whirlwind of a career. (BRB, getting U okay hun? tattooed on my chest.)