Fyre Festival promoter Andy King shot to fame last year, after his appearance in a Netflix documentary about the doomed event, when he revealed the lengths that he was willing to go to in order for things to run smoothly.

Several truckloads of Evian water, destined for the festival, were being held at the border, and King revealed that he went to a meeting with a local customs agent, fully prepared to suck his dick to get the shipment moving.

That appearance into the documentary turned him into one of 2019’s most enduring memes, and now, a year on, he’s picked up a brand new gig selling … Evian water.

Andy King shared a teaser of the new Evian campaign to his Instagram overnight, showing an image of him cradling a bottle of water, along with the caption “who’s thirsty?”

“On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, [Evian] is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit,” he wrote.

The slogan? “So good you’d do anything for it.”

King has no regrets about his appearance in the Fyre Festival documentary, and says that it shows his dedication to his work.

He told the LA Times: “At the end of the day, I demonstrated something which was: You know what? Sometimes you’ve gotta do whatever you’ve gotta do to get the job done.”