In news that has broken both my heart and my faith in romance, Andrew Garfield has failed us all and seemingly not shown up to Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s birthday party despite her invitation. Maybe it is all men…

The pair first made headlines when they had probably the flirtiest encounter ever on the Golden Globes red carpet. It was SICKENING. In a good way.

During their “banter” (please), Dimoldenberg, a journalist who you may know from Chicken Shop Dates, invited Garfield to her birthday party which he genuinely seemed keen to go to. He even asked her for the date: January 30th.

Well, January 30th has come and gone and the internet simply needed to know if Garfield came through and actually pursued the spark that he so clearly shared with Dimoldenberg.

“I cant stop thinking about the fact it’s [Amelia’s] birthday party tomorrow and I need to know if Andrew Garfield is going to go or not,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Welp, Dimoldenberg responded to the tweet with a picture of Garfield…’s head at her birthday party. As in, cut outs of him placed above little caterpillar cakes.

Judging from this tweet and the rest of the snaps on the journalists’ IG stories, it looks like Garfield was a no-show. Boo!!!

Is love even real? Does romance exist? I guess we’ll never know.

ICYMI, the interactions between Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield on that fateful day were delightfully, toe-curlingly, scream-into-your-pillow flirtatious.

There was hand-touching, word-stuttering, blushing — it felt like I was reading a YA romance.

Just watch it yourself below:

Garfield even told Dimoldenberg that their star signs indicated he’d be crazy about her… STOP.

I cannot function. Why am I twirling my hijab and giggling. It’s too much.

But then again, he didn’t actually show up to her birthday party. Despite their obvious soul-connection.

Maybe I’ll just choose to believe he had to stay away because he was scared of his deep attraction to her. You simply cannot convince me that man is not in LOVE with miss Amelia.