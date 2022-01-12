TikTok’s favourite white boy of the month Andrew Garfield says he was told he wasn’t “handsome enough” to play a certain dream role, which is frankly both rude and historically inaccurate. Did they not see him in tick, tick… Boom!?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and Golden Globe winner told Entertainment Tonight via Variety that he was “desperate” to play Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia film series when he was young.

As anyone whose seen the franchise will know, that role ended up going to Ben Barnes instead of Garfield which feels like a huge loss for Garfielders across the globe. No shade to Barnes.

“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it,’” he told ET.

“And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed.”

When the 38-year-0ld star later asked his agent why he didn’t get the role, she replied: “‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.'”

Given the material — his effortlessly charming interviews and the Andrew Garfield renaissance on TikTok as of late — this almost sounds like fake news. It’s like they hadn’t even seen the sheer sexual chemistry between him and Dev Patel in this roundtable?

Sources not close to the actor claim that he could be heard shouting back “Sorry, my Prada’s at the cleaners! Along with my hoodie and my ‘fuck you’ flip-flops!”. Allegedly, ofc.

“Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man,” Garfield actually said, a testament to his incredibly humble and hot personality.

“So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”

Really, the joke’s on the casting directors behind this because little did they know, Garfield would go off to be one of Gen Z and millennial cinephiles’ favourite esoteric white boys of all time — and my favourite Spidey and musical theatre nerd.