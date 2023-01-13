Ppl Are Absolutely Feral Over Andrew Garfield Flirting Up A Storm W/ Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia

In today’s edition of ‘Damn, I really am touch starved’, Andrew Garfield and Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg have been filmed aggressively flirting with each other (again) and it’s making the internet go absolutely feral.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, journalist and creator of Chicken Shop Dates — an interview-style YouTube series where she goes on awkward ‘dates’ in chicken shops with celebs — is renowned for getting flirty with the internet’s boyfriends. She’s shared a kiss with our favourite problematic rat, Matty Healy, negged Jack Harlow and asked if he knows how to read, and now, she’s inspiring a new wave of Andrew Garfield fanfic.

During the Golden Globes red carpet, Dimoldenberg and Garfield were caught being the bloody hornbags that they are. “We must stop meeting like this,” Dimoldenberg said after they reunited. But Garfield quipped back with seven words that have single-handedly made me want to throw myself into a river: “I only ever want to see you.”

Lord, when will it be my turn?

“That’s not the end of the sentence,” Garfield said while laughing and casually holding her hand on the microphone. “I only ever want to see you in these kind of situations.” Babe, you’re not fooling anyone.

What follows is a discussion about Dimoldenberg’s astrological sign. She’s an Aquarius. His moon sign is Aquarius. “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else, it’s good”, Garfield said before potentially realising the gravity of their chemistry. “I don’t think we should explore this… I’m scared of what it could turn into.”

He’s a star sign girlie?! The stars don’t lie. From my internet sleuthing and extremely limited understanding of astrology, they have sister sun signs and his Venus and her moon are the same sign, which is… good?! “The math is mathing here,” one TikToker commented.

Who knew a simple one-minute clip could make us go ABSOLUTELY. FERAL?

While Garfield jokingly claims that their relationship can’t go any further, playing into Dimoldenberg’s awkwardly flirtatious interview style, I’ve got eyes. And I can CLEARLY see that this man is absolutely obsessed with her. The continued and lingering eye contact, even when she’s looking away. The incessant giggling and laughing. THE HAND PLACEMENT. This is an all clear, scientifically-backed signal that this man is down. And he’s down bad.

And it’s not the first time it’s happened.

At their first meeting on the red carpet of GQ‘s Men Of The Year awards a few months ago, the two hit it off.

“I’ve been trying to get a date with you for a while,” Dimoldenberg said, hinting towards her desire to interview him on her show. But our boy was playing hard to get. “You do date a lot of people… I feel like, less special.” They have a sexually charged discussion about his armpits (a sentence I never thought I’d write), and Garfield compliments her: “You look very lovely. You look very beautiful.”

It’s giving huge Superman and Lois Lane energy — the journalist and her subject! On the off-chance that Garfield has a thing for journalists, you know where to find me, boo.

Honestly, this whole interaction has me twirling my hair, kicking my feet, and giggling like a schoolgirl. I don’t care if it’s part of the schtick, it’s real to me, damn it.