Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have had their second kid! And Adam Brody broke the news via Twitch live stream! Which is a very Seth Cohen thing to do, if I’m honest. (Will we ever let these actors escape their most iconic roles? No <3.)

Brody broke the news on Hold the Phone TV’s The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular, which certainly is a collection of words. (Here’s what I can figure out: Hold the Phone is a comedy Twitch channel, The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular is a trivia event, and if I got any of that wrong I’m not sure I want to know.)

During the live-stream, Brody confirmed he and Leighton had welcomed their second kid.

“I have a new…yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” Brody said. He also confirmed that the bébé is a boy and that he’s “a dream”.

The couple are super private for Hollywood; no one even knew Meester was pregnant until pap pics confirmed it. The couple’s first child, a daughter called Arlo Day, was born in 2015.

“We’re homebodies,” Brody told GQ last year.

“We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way. I’m not shitting on anyone who monetises that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media.”

In fact, Meester kept her entire pregnancy off social media. Her most recent post was for Hunger Action Month, supporting a US charity helping feed hungry mouths.

Meester is even “more inherently private” than Brody, according to the former OC star.

“I don’t seek publicity,” Brody told GQ, “but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me.”

Anyway. Congrats to the happy couple, and please adopt me next.