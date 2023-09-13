Abby Lee Miller Had An Event At A School Cancelled After Gross Comments About High School Boys

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has allegedly had one of her dancer scouting events at a high school cancelled after admitting on a podcast that she’s attracted to high school football players.

During an appearance on former Call Me Daddy host Sofia Franklyn‘s podcast Sofia with an F, Miller made the admission that high school football players are her “downfall.”



“That is my downfall. I like the high school football players,” she said. “I still like them.”



While Franklyn said that she prefers the coaches, Miller doubled down.



“Not one that used to be in high school, but one that is,” she said.



You can watch the clip below.

Naturally, these gross comments from a 57-year-old woman sparked some controversy online, with people calling Miller out for her statement.

On Wednesday, Abby clapped back with a video to “set the record straight.”

“I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will,” she told the camera.



“And they must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant handicapped accessible van. And they should also have a business, a bank account, success and passion in their own right.



If you saw the movie All The Right Moves with Tom Cruise playing a high school football star then you will know exactly what I’m talking about. And if you haven’t, go watch it and then you’ll know.”



She concluded the video by talking about her high school reunion in November and said that she hoped the heartthrob would be there but if not, she’d settle for Tom Brady.

Miller continued to backtrack to the Daily Mail, saying that her initial comments were “taken out of context”.



“‘It is completely taken out of context. It is complete and utter BS,” she said.

“In my mind, I was referring to when I was in high school. I always liked the big hunky jocks. Still do, just older, my age. Clearly, I was talking about when I was in high school. My high school reunion is coming up and there was this one hunk and oooh I hope he is there. I really hope he is there.”

Despite her attempts to take control of the narrative, Miller has faced repercussions for her comments.



According to RadarOnline, a high school in Texas canned her appearance at a scouting event on campus following her comments. The event, which was set to take place on September 23 at Summit High in Arlington, was cancelled hours after her initial comments on the podcast gained traction.

A spokesperson for Manfield Independent School District confirmed Miller was no longer invited to the campus but didn’t clarify whether this was a direct response to her comments.



“The facility use agreement for Ms. Miller’s event had not been approved by Mansfield ISD. The district will not be moving forward with approval, and the event will not take place at an MISD facility,” the spokesperson said.

Oooft.



