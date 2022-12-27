Abbie Chatfield has announced she’s pulled out of Beyond The Valley festival to look after herself due to feeling burnt out from this manic year which is honestly so fair enough.

The It’s A Lot podcast host was set to appear at the fest but in a powerful Instagram statement, she said she’s just not feeling up to it.

“Unfortunately, I have had to make the decision to cancel this live performance,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am so sorry to anyone who was anticipating coming to this show. It’s the last thing I want to have to do and it was a hard decision to make.

“2022 absolutely exhausted me and almost broke me. Mentally and physically I have been sick for most of the year, particularly the second half.

“I’ve run myself into the ground, pushing through when I felt I couldn’t do anymore, but I can’t push through this time.”

She went on to explain she needed to “listen to my body and mind and take a rest.”

“I’m not having a breakdown, I’ve not fully burnt out, but I’ve gotten close to the edge enough times to know that there should be a threshold before the edge,” she added.

“There should be a yellow light before red, and I’m currently staring at the yellow light, hoping it goes green in 2023.”

She apologised for being unable to make it and said she hopes her fans understand.

Have a read of her full statement below:

The three-day event is scheduled to start at Barunah Plains, Victoria, over the New Year’s Eve period.

Folks are praising Abbie Chatfield for putting herself first, which is an important message that we should all take on board.

“Can’t pour from an empty cup bby,” Big Brother star Tully Smyth wrote in the comments.

“You deserve a break queen xxx,” MAFS‘ Domenica Calarco added.

“Your health and well-being is the most important thing. Never be sorry for looking after yourself. Rest up, Abs,” Dr Matt Agnew from Bachie commented.

Look after yourselves, mates.