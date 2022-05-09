PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to reunite you with Chip 'n Dale.

Settling in for a big morning of back-to-back cartoons as a kid was heaven. What a life. One which I would love to return to the simplicity of. Alas, I am an adult lady.

But, that doesn’t mean I can’t relish in the nostalgia of some classic cartoons.

If you’re also craving those good old days, then you’re in luck. Our mates at Disney+ are giving you and a mate the chance to head to a special screening event of Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

That’s right, the beloved chipmunk detectives from the 90s are making a comeback, baby. After 30 years, Chip ‘n Dale are back in a new original comedy launching this month on Disney+.

WIN: A Double Pass To ‘Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Event



The movie picks up with Chip and Dale in modern-day Los Angeles. Years after the cancellation of their original cartoon series, the duo has now drifted apart. Dale is still clinging to their glory days and hoping to get the band back together, while Chip lives a quieter life as an insurance salesman. But a mysterious disappearances forces them back together.

The movie is a meta trip down memory lane that’s a mix between animation and live action (a delicious combo we truly don’t get enough of these days).

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are voicing the chipmunks. The whole cast is star bloody studded, with Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, J.K Simmons, Seth Rogen and Eric Bana all in the mix, too.

To be in the running to win tickets, all you have to do is tell us your fave memory with a long-lost pal from childhood. There’ll be 60 (!!!) lucky winners who cop double-passes to the money-can’t-buy event. Held in Sydney on May 24, the event will be all about relishing 90s nostalgia. You better believe that snacks, merch, a photo booth and arcade games will be on offer.

Have a geez at the competition T&Cs in the entry form above. And, good luck! If you win, I demand you take your bud from childhood. If you don’t, maybe smash a few cartoons this Saturday morning as a treat.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is an original movie, only on Disney+ from May 20.