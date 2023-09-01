Here’s 5 Jobs You Can Score In The Sport Industry If It’s Your Passion But You’re Totally Unco

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Deakin Uni to help you score your dream job.

The sporting industry is booming in Australia right now — the Australian Government reported that it generates more than A$32 billion in annual sales and employs more than 220,000 people.

Additionally, considering we’re all hot from Tillie’s fever, it’s a pretty darn exciting time to be part of it all — even if you’re not so savvy on the field/court/pitch.

If you’re a mad sport fanatic, there has never been a better time to work in the industry. With the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the menu, there are heaps of opportunities beyond the field which require a wide range of skills. Much like the music, film and television biz, it’s the people who don’t appear on camera who make the magic happen.

So, here are a bunch of jobs in sport to consider, that don’t require a whole lot of physical exertion.

Exercise Scientist

If you’ve got a love for both sport and science, why not combine the two? You probably frothed a bio/PE lesson in school and consider yourself a bit of a human encyclopaedia when it comes to the human body.

Accredited Exercise Scientists are qualified to prescribe exercise to improve health, wellbeing, fitness and performance and to assist in the prevention of chronic conditions at an individual, community or population level. You might be wearing a staff kit rather than a jersey, but you could be the one responsible for your favourite player’s gold medal or team’s grand final victory.

Sports Journo/Marketer

If you’re the mate who ends up commentating the whole game while watching at the pub/someone’s house, you’re probably going to make a fab sports journo one day. You’re day to day could see you attending games, interviewing players, coaches, fans and alike then turning those experiences into stories that you can read or watch or listen to.

Additionally, if you’ve got a knack for social media and content creation, there could be a huge future in working on the marketing side of things. Your job would basically be to create as much hype for your brand or squad as possible, which is just a fancy way of saying “professional fan”.

Sports Nutritionist

If Christian Petracca, recipes and meal prep vids are clogging up your TikTok feed, it’s time to consider what a career in sports nutrition could look like.

Sports nutritionists are basically the superheroes of food. They just get it. They understand the power of different nutrients and how they fuel your body. From skateboarding, to soccer or even e-sports, they make sure athletes are eating the right things at the right times to keep energised and achieve their performance goals.

Player Agent

Do you always pick which up-and-coming player is set to be a superstar? Do you enjoy helping other people achieve their goals, and do you find that it’s your personal goal to ensure others get their moment in the spotlight? Well, being an agent could be the right job for you.

Player agents are there to help expertly navigate the chaotic stadium of contracts, endorsement deals, and negotiations, ensuring their star clients score big both on and off the field. We highly recommend watching Jerry McGuire if you need a ‘lil inspo on this decision.

Event Manager

Did you throw the best Women’s World Cup parties? Were you fussing over green and gold details like it was nobody’s business? Your job as an event manager would be all about game day orchestration, pulling off adrenaline-pumping spectacles and meticulously planning events that turn moments into memories.

Inspired? if you’re umm-ing and ahh-ing about what to do after school’s up and you’ve got a passion for sport, we’d highly suggest checking out what sport courses Deakin Uni has to offer — home to the #1 sport science school in the world. Before you know it, you could be the next sport extraordinaire.

Image Credit: Ted Lasso

