Featured jobs: ToniMay, Gelato Messina & Tourism Tasmania

ToniMay is a bohemian inspired Australia jewellery label based in Paddington, Sydney. They create jewels to be loved and lived in, embodying the spirit of wanderlust and a life well-travelled. They are looking for a detail oriented, data driven and self motivated Ecommerce Fulfilment and Inventory Manager to join their Paddington boutique on a full time basis. This is the perfect role for someone with a few year’s experience in a similar role or experience working in ecommerce or inventory and quality control within a retail environment. Some of your responsibilities will include: daily management of ecommerce fulfilment including the prep and packing of online orders, evaluating new inventory to ensure it is of a high quality and standard ready for sale and ensuring inventory is accurately accounted for and received into POS systems. To be successful in this role you will have a positive, energetic and enthusiastic personality, you are a team player and love working with and supporting other team members and ideally have a minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar role within a retail environment. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Over the past 21 years, Gelato Messina has grown from a single gelato store in Sydney, to a primary producer and manufacturer of incredible gelato, weird and wonderful gelato cakes, couverture chocolate, bespoke event creations and super cool merch – with 30 retail stores selling their amazing products around the country and overseas. They’re recruiting for an experienced Store Manager to run their existing gelato store in Windsor or their newest gelato store in Malvern in Victoria. You will have full responsibility for the day to day operation of your gelato store, including recruitment, training and development, customer service, financial management, food safety and WHS procedures. To nail this role you Ideally will have at least two years’ experience managing a high volume, fast paced retail store. You should have strong leadership and communication skills, and a track record of building a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters teamwork, accountability and fun! If you think this could be the role for you, apply now!

Tourism Tasmania is looking for a talented Public Relations Coordinator who loves Tasmania and will bring their positive energy, attention to detail and strong organisational skills to support the agency’s PR activity and projects. As a member of the Content team, you will utilise your written and verbal communication skills, knowledge of Tasmania, and ability to deliver high quality work to support the agency’s global and domestic public relations program. You will work collaboratively and foster relationships with our global PR agencies and support the monitoring of media coverage of Tourism Tasmania. As an organisation they strive to be contemporary and brave and support ongoing learning and development through investment in their people. If you thrive working in an environment where innovation is embraced and creativity is encouraged, you enjoy connecting with people, and you have a passion for Tasmania and the Tourism Tasmania brand, this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!