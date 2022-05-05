The Standard Store is on the hunt for a superstar Assistant Store Manager based in its Surry Hills flagship store. They require someone who has previous retail experience, excellent people skills and shows enthusiasm and commitment. This is an opportunity to work in an internationally recognised independent fashion store. You will be working with a small and passionate team that believes in creating a unique bricks and mortar shopping experience. To be successful in this role you must have a strong knowledge of the brands stocked in The Standards stores and have a proven track record in retail sales. You will need to be enthusiastic, innovative and driven to achieve monthly sales targets. Individual style and attention to detail is also essential. If you have excellent communication and people skills and competence in computer and POS systems then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Soda Communications is a boutique PR agency located in Melbourne. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Account Manager. The team operates within a fairly flat structure, in a collaborative and supportive environment. Soda clients are second-to-none, both in the categories they represent as well as the relationship they have with them. They are serious about their holistic approach to work/life balance and there’s no need to be burning the candle at both ends. The team likes to work efficiently and effectively, and have a genuine interest in their clients and what they want to achieve. At Soda you work in teams, with everyone helping out when there’s serious editorial pitching to be done. Central to their work is storytelling and relationship management, and everyone who works within the business will need to be adequately skilled for this. To be successful in this role you’ll need to have two to three year’s agency experience to work on their consumer and lifestyle brands and you’ll also need to be a lover of popular culture, be a news hound and a solid writer. If you’re excited to be part of a fantastic work environment, a really fun team and work with really dynamic clients then this is the role for you! Apply now!

PLAYGROUND XYZ is an advertising technology business. Their mission is to build scalable, amazing ad formats that work harder and perform better. They have built the world’s first AI that can measure how long an ad was looked at (a metric they call Attention Time). Fuelled and verified by real eye tracking data, but able to throw off the shackles of panels and instead scale infinitely across the world wide web, their AI is set to revolutionise the way that digital media is measured, bought and sold. Due to recent growth in the business they are looking for a Sydney based Digital Media Campaign Coordinator. This role is a graduate role working in the Ad Operations and Programmatic delivery teams and will give you a great foundation in all things Digital Media. You will have access to lots of areas of the company as you will be working closely with internal sales, design and operations teams as well as with client’s. Your key responsibilities will include: supporting the Ad Operations and Delivery teams in servicing customers, including creating reporting, presentations, case studies and materials where necessary. You will also assist in managing and monitor the delivery of both managed and programmatic campaigns to ensure they deliver the best performance for their customers. If you have a positive can-do attitude, be meticulous with detail, love organising, be a fast learner and are great with customers then this could be your future role! Apply now!

Michael Cassel Group produces and presents world-class musical and theatrical productions. Their reputation for marrying artistic excellence and commercial savvy has positioned Michael Cassel Group as one of the world’s leading theatrical producers. Through their continued successes, they are expanding the business’ interests to include investment, acquisition, and creation of new theatrical intellectual property in Australia, Broadway and on the West End. Due to this growth they are looking for a high energy, detailed-oriented Marketing Assistant to provide general administrative support on a full-time basis to their Marketing team at their Sydney office. Some of your responsibilities will include: collating agendas and minutes for all marketing related meetings, updating Salesforce with all marketing and company contact information and collating samples of all print materials. To succeed in this role you will have a Tertiary degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related area of study and have a strong interest in working in a commercial entertainment business. If you’re excited to work collaboratively and willingly in a small team that is “all hands-on deck” then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Dinosaur Designs are currently looking for a Casual Retail Assistant to join their Brisbane team, across their James Street and Wintergarden stores. If you have a passion for design, an eye for detail and merchandising, with great style, this may be the role for you. The role requires previous experience in a retail or similar environment, as you assist customers through styling and sales. To be successful in this role you’ll: be driven and motivated to meet and exceed sales targets, love retail, jewellery, homewares and people and have excellent communication skills and the ability to provide the highest level of customer service. If you’re passionate about art and design and have a minimum of three days availability, including weekends then you need to Apply now!