Herschel Supply Company designs and manufactures high quality backpacks, bags, travel goods and accessories for everyday explorers are on the hunt for a Retail Store Manager – Chadstone (MELB) which is the Australian flagship store. The successful applicant will have retail experience with full P&L accountability for managers or 2IC roll as well as a minimum of 2+ years of retail sales and customer service. If you have a genuine passion for sales and customer experience and exceptional leadership skills on and off of the floor, the want to hear from you. Read more and apply here!

Momu provide interior services and custom furniture. They are on the hunt for a full time Creative Coordinator / Visual Merchandiser (MELB) to ensure on-going and timely delivery of content, brand assets, and campaigns, and visual merchandising to support the MOMU brand and product range. Duties include coordinating the planning, creation, and distribution of all content and brand assets across all customer touch points in-store and online as well as developing campaign briefs and manage the agency relationship. The successful applicant will have a qualification or background in Interior Design and Styling and demonstrate relevant examples or exposure of content creation such as photography, copywriting, and visual design. Apply here!

Femme Connection are seeking a full time Social Media Assistant (MELB) to work with the Management Team to develop creative briefs and coordinate social media channels. The role entails overseeing bi-monthly content shoots and creating their in-store promotional material for shopping centre advertising. You should be well versed in Shopify and Mailchimp to apply. Read more info here!

Call & Response are hiring a full time Publicist (BRIS). To apply you should have a minimum of 2 years experience in artist public relations. Read more here!

Creative Collections Blog are seeking Volunteer Blog Contributors from all over Aus. Read more here!

