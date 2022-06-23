Ritz Cinemas is a Sydney icon with beautiful Art Deco bones that have been lovingly brought back to life recently with a playfully vibrant renovation! As a premium Sydney venue Ritz Cinemas showcases live comedy, tribute acts, live performances, premium film festivals, alternate and retrospective film programming; all this alongside the Hollywood movie blockbusters and showstoppers that you know and love. Sound exciting? They are currently looking for a full-time General Manager to join the cinema family in Sydney! This person will helm the Ritz Team alongside two Assistant Managers, a Bar Manager, and supporting 42 amazing casual staff. The primary focus of the General Manager is to engage and ignite the Ritz Team to produce the no.1 customer cinema experience. You will inspire your team to knock all site goals out of the park with your courageous team leadership; achieving all KPI’s and key competencies including sales, customer experience, food & beverage targets, staff engagement and site operations. You will be the ultimate leadership force, you will wear many hats at once and be the go-to guru for all things Film and Food & Bev. If you have 5 years’+ experience in entertainment/hospitality/retail management then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Miss World Australia and Top Model Australia are looking for an energetic Intern based in Melbourne to assist with events, one or two days a week. Some of the fun things you will assist with include event organisation, PR, and contestant liaison, social media, sponsorships fashion parade coordination and venue liaison. If you are studying marketing PR, events, music or fashion this would work with your placement requirements. You will be paid a daily allowance to cover lunch and travel. There is also the opportunity to travel interstate for events with the team. This is an opportunity to learn new skills and build your resume. Apply now!

Swag N Send is a Sydney based start-up that creates, stores and ships swag for businesses all over the world, managing swag for busy people who just don’t have time to. Their vision is to build amazing connections and relationships between organisations and their people and customers, through the power of high-quality, personalised swag. The role of Swag Co-ordinator will see you working closely with the company’s founders in ALL aspects of a start-up. That includes building out new systems and processes to help them scale, working on strategic growth initiatives and go-to-market strategies and building exciting swag campaigns for some of Australia’s fastest-growing organisations. You will also work closely with current and future suppliers, ensuring Swag N Send are delivering their customers high-quality products at competitive prices. You will also source those high-quality products and build relationships with potential global suppliers. To succeed in this role you will have two years’ experience in a fast-paced working environment, ideally in coordination, operations or project management. If you’re excited to be part of this early stage start-up and want to see how it grows, then this is the role for you! Apply now!

This is your opportunity to become an agent of change with leading Australian strategic communications agency, Sefiani who was also most recently named by CommsCon as 2022 Mid-Sized Agency of Year. Because of significant growth they have a new role for an experienced and confident Sydney based Senior Account Manager who is ready to take the next step in their career. You will work as a key member of their rapidly expanding Sustainability Practice where you will apply your experience and smart thinking to lead creative, insight-led campaigns as well as corporate communications programs for both local and global brands and engage a diverse range of audiences and stakeholders. The role will include the implementation of integrated communications campaigns across earned media, social, content and partnerships. With a strong focus on the professional development of the team, you will have the opportunity to learn from their senior specialists in strategy and creative, as well as issues and crisis management. In this role you will be responsible for managing multiple projects from conception to completion, by anticipating challenges, communicating clearly and consistently with the client and your team to ensure deadline and budget adherence. If you have 6 + years’ experience in a PR agency or in-house environment with experience ideally in both consumer and corporate communications, this could be the next role for you! Apply now!

Shhh Silk is a sleep, wellness and beauty brand focusing on improving people’s lives through the power of sleep and self-care. Shhh Silk are currently looking for a part-time Melbourne based Graphic Designer. Reporting to the Sales Director, you will be solely responsible for creating digital and print assets for all brand collateral across all departments whilst following and maintaining brand consistency across all channels. This role includes but is not limited to social media content creation, EDM creation and execution, web banners, blog posts, printed collateral, campaign creative, new product specifications, garment labels, giving updates and other fun and exciting tasks. In addition, you will contribute innovative ideas that inspire and elevate the Shhh Silk brand. The role requires a passionate, kind-spirited designer with an eye for quality and innovation. If you have a positive attitude and understand the importance of branding and the high level of attention to detail required then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Their global iconic brands include Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and PVH Heritage Brands. Their 140-year history is built on the strength of their brands, their team and their commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That’s the Power of PVH! PVH is currently looking for a full-time Marketing & Communication Coordinator to assist with daily marketing and campaign management across the brand portfolio of Nike Underwear, Van Heusen and Nancy Ganz activities including the creation and monitoring of go-to–market campaigns and local brand communication strategies. Reporting to the Heritage Marketing Manager you will execute the Marketing team administration support including team meetings, cross brand invoicing, maintenance of channel planners, and Media and competitor monitoring. To be successful in this role you will have previous experience in a similar role, be based in Sydney and relevant tertiary education in Marketing is essential. If this role sounds like you, Apply now!