Featured jobs: Natalie Marie Jewellery, E L L I A T T, Electric Collective & Walker Books Australia

Natalie Marie Jewellery is a modern jewellery brand that combines traditional craftsmanship with their own signature style. Based in Sydney, they are looking for a full-time Retail Manager who has experience in leading a sales team, managing, training and empowering staff. They are not looking for a typical ‘salesperson’, but someone who genuinely loves working closely with clients and providing a beautiful, rounded experience. The successful applicant will have a strong understanding of high end/specialised retail, a passion for jewellery and will be nurturing and attentive with a personable demeanour. They are looking for someone who loves leading a team. You have a thorough understanding of what a good retail experience looks like from a customer and team perspective (presentation standards, process, service, atmosphere etc.) You have proven success in achieving sales targets, inventory management, and exemplary store presentation and consistent execution of merchandising with excellent verbal and written communication skills. The Retail Manager is responsible for all retail activity, including the management of the retail staff, customer relations, e-commerce fulfilment, sales and general retail performance, administration, trade relations, strategy and planning while maintaining and achieving high operational and merchandising standards and goals. If you think this is the role for you, apply now!

E L L I A T T is an exciting contemporary female fashion brand. With offices located in Melbourne and Sydney, the brand retails throughout boutiques, department stores, chain stores and online majors including Myer, Saks on Fifth, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom and Revolve. They participate in global fashion weeks such as New York Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week. They are an established business of 13 years and we are now offering Internships for students wanting to further develop their industry experience. Duties performed will be customised to the interns learning goals and studies, but some of the duties include: assisting designers on creative projects, styling and assisting with photoshoots and assisting with social media and content creation. They are looking for someone who has a willingness to learn new skills and wants to improve their industry knowledge. You will have relevant studies in fashion design, marketing or graphics and you’re a collaborative team player who loves fashion and styling. This is an amazing opportunity to enhance your current study and learning in the fashion industry. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!

Electric Collective are a colourful, diverse and passionate PR agency successfully achieving top tier national and global results for near to a decade, and driven by the success for their clients, their team and their community networks. They work across some of the most exciting activations and projects in the country and manage unique creatives including fashion designers, music venues and festivals, hotels, beauty brands, luxury clients, health and wellness, and events both locally and globally. Electric Collective seeks a proactive, positive and confident Office Manager and Team Creative Support to work hand in hand with their continually expanding Sydney based team and roster of global and Australian clients and projects at the forefront of youth and culture. The Office Manager is responsible for the efficient functioning of the office through a range of administrative, financial and management tasks as well as creative support on exciting fashion, music and hospitality projects. The Office Manager works with the Account teams and Agency Directors to support them in efficiently and professionally achieving required media and client reporting and service activities. This outstanding human is responsible for contributing to the culture of the agency, press check and reporting, compilation of new business decks and agency marketing materials under supervision, whilst proactively building knowledge of the industry and their clients, presenting solutions and maximising efficiency and profitability for the agency, and directly contributing to growth of the agency by monitoring and reporting on core agency efficiencies including KPIs, hours, and billable expenses and project budgets and reconciliation, and other supporting general function of the office day to day via other ad hoc duties where directed. If you are passionate, articulate and experienced with managing a team and deadlines, this is the role for you! Apply now!

Walker Books Australia has brought the best children’s books to Australian children for 30 years. Due to growth and expansion they are looking for someone to join their National Sales team based in Sydney, in the newly created role of National Account Manager. They are looking for someone who is genuinely excited by sales and wants to apply their skills and experience to this role. This role is perfect for a highly organised, exceptional customer service skilled, motivated, and hard-working individual who can work autonomously and as part of a team. Your key objectives are to increase the market share of Walker Books by maximising sales and margin with the National Accounts and increasing Sales with National Accounts with the focus on profitability and margin and identify sales trends and sales growth opportunities. To be successful in this role you will have a passion for sales and a drive to excel. Walker Books is looking for an applicant with spark and initiative who ideally has a minimum of 5 years of bookselling or publishing experience with a sales background. If this sounds like you, apply now!