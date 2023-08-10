Featured jobs: Kingston Arts, Sarah Humphries Agency & Neuralle

The City of Kingston boasts a vibrant arts and cultural scene, hosting a variety of arts spaces, arts and cultural organisations and services, professional and non-professional artists, creative industries and arts workers. Kingston Arts aims to build on these strengths, increase the profile and support of creative industries within the community and foster more opportunities for creative engagement and cultural tourism. They are seeking full-time Arts Marketing Officer to join the Programming team based in Melbourne. Reporting to the Coordinator Development and Marketing, your role is to: build promotional campaigns for arts performances, exhibitions, workshops, event series’ and more, create content for socials and digital channels (posts, stories, reels) and offline channels (posters, print) Shoot and edit videos, photos and audio and conduct interviews, zine making, podcast production, coordinating design briefs and more. To be successful in this role you will have experience creating engaging and innovative editorial content for digital channels, including socials (posts, stories, reels) and have knowledge and/or experience in strategic marketing, digital first marketing techniques and experiential marketing. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

Sarah Humphries Agency (SHA) is a Sydney based award-winning lifestyle communications agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector. They are currently looking for a full-time Social Media Assistant to provide support to the Social Media Manager and client support to the senior team. Focusing primarily on the creation of engaging content that strengthens the SHA clients and continually engages the audience, as well as Community Management. This includes all social media channels, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok. It is paramount that branding is maintained across all of their key channels. You will work with the team closely on the coordination, implementation and reporting of our consumer social media strategy. Some of your tasks will include: client reporting, scheduling content, creating content, Friday emails, influencer mailers, WIP agendas and minutes, stock management, research and general office support. You will meet client KPIS and thinking ahead of new trends and behaviours. To be successful in this role you will be punctual and prepared for all meetings, bring insights and learnings to meetings and go over and above for clients and agency. If you think you are the right person for this role, apply now!

Neuralle is a Melbourne based creative comms agency that grows attention for talent and brands. Their talent management focus is comedy & entertainment and they are a leader in this fast growing space. They are currently looking for an Assistant Talent Agent who is eager to learn and is genuinely interested in talent or influencers – particularly with a comedy and entertainment focus. You are not required to have experience in managing talent, talent campaigns or building client relationships and this role is considered the equivalent of a paid internship. Therefore you will receive on-the-job training from the Senior Associate and Managing Director as part of your work. You are likely in your final year of university or a fresh uni graduate. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!