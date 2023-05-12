Fuzzy has produced some of Australia’s largest music festivals for more than 20 years, including Listen Out, Field Day and Harbourlife. Fuzzy has come a long way since their early small events and continues to push the boundaries with new music genres. Fuzzy are looking for a full-time Brand Partnerships Manager to form mutually beneficial commercial relationships with new and exciting partners, as well as optimising existing partnerships. The role will cover the entire sales process including developing valuable and distinctive sponsor propositions, contract negotiations and pitching the Fuzzy and Groovin the Moo brand to brand activation and media agencies. First and foremost, Fuzzy want someone with a proactive and solution focused attitude, someone who’s passionate about what they do, passionate about the live music industry and excited about growing and learning with the company. If this is you, apply now!

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. ACE is looking for a passionate First Nations Producer who is excited by Western Sydney’s First Nations communities and artists? As a First Nations Producer, you will play a vital role in devising, managing, and delivering a program of socially engaged projects that explore the synergies between contemporary arts, cultural and creative practices unique to Western Sydney’s First Nations communities and artists. In this role you will help devise, manage and deliver projects that celebrate Western Sydney’s amazing First Nations communities and artists. If you’re excited about bringing your creative vision to life and making a real impact in the local community this is the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Mint Partners is a creative communications agency, headquartered in Sydney with offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. By understanding the premium consumer, they help brands imagine the next chapter of the Australian and New Zealand culture. The Mint Partners are on the hunt for a passionate, creative, and enthusiastic Fashion Account Coordinator to join their Sydney team. Working across some of the world’s most elite fashion brands, their ideal candidate is a self-starter with a drive and enthusiasm for learning, and a love of all things fashion. This entry level position would suit a recent university graduate, with relevant internship experience. Ideally you’ve worked in retail and are looking to take your experience to the next level. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!