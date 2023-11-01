Featured jobs: Electric Collective, Kalpaxis Legal & Communications Collective

Electric Collective are a colourful, diverse and passionate Sydney based PR agency successfully achieving top tier national and global results for near to a decade, and driven by success for their clients, their team and their community networks. They work across some of the most exciting activations and projects in the country and manage unique creatives both locally and globally. Electric Collective seeks a proactive, positive and confident Junior / or Account Manager who will make a proactive contribution to the results of each account, working efficiently and professionally to fulfil required activities, and contributes directly to help achieve set KPI targets for each client. You will assist in all aspects of the day to day management of client accounts, driving the overall performance of the account and building strong client relations. An innate passion and interest across the industry is essential – proactively identifying new developments, trends, opportunities and relationships for both clients and agency at large. The ideal candidate will have one to three years PR experience and will work across a covetable roster of clients within hospitality, fashion, travel, music and art. They are looking for someone who is passionate about PR, passionate about culture, colour, nightlife, fashion and making a change. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Kalpaxis Legal is a boutique collaborative Family, Divorce & Surrogacy Law firm in Sydney. They are currently seeking a dynamic and results-driven Business Development Manager to join their legal and mediation team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying, developing, and nurturing strategic business opportunities to drive the growth of their organisation. The ideal candidate should possess strong communication and negotiation skills, a strong and proven history of sales and a deep understanding of their industry, and a passion for expanding their market presence. If you are a motivated and forward-thinking individual with a passion for driving business growth, human connection and building relationships this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Communications Collective stands as one of Australia’s foremost communications agencies, making an indelible mark on the property, architecture, design, arts, and culture sectors across the nation. Their Melbourne-based team of experts approaches every project with a global perspective, striving to achieve industry-leading results through creative and strategic communications campaigns. They are in search of an Account Executive to join their dynamic team at Communications Collective, where your typical day will be nothing short of exciting. The Account Executive is expected to support clients through media relations, content marketing, paid and organic socials. Delivering services on time, within budget, and in line with your client’s business objectives across various media outlets and communications platforms. This role has an emphasis on research to support business proposals, preparation of PR reports on communications activity and in execution of client and internal PR plans. This role will also be supporting the delivery of high-quality content for CC as a client including blog content for website, eDM content, CC socials support and Collectivy Talks events. If you have a minimum of 2 years of experience in public relations, external communications, or journalism and an awareness of the Australian media landscape this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!