Cognescenti is a well-established name in the Australian beauty industry based in Sydney; it has a long history of manufacturing, designing & distributing brands in bath & body care, home fragrance, skincare, & gifting. As an exceptional Project Manager/Account Manager with a genuine love of the beauty & wellness categories, you’ll be responsible for the coordination, resourcing, & project management of all New Product Development projects, working closely with an experienced in-house Design team & global clients across the company’s beauty & home product portfolio, as well as external suppliers & contract manufacturers, to ensure alignment with brand positioning & project brief from ideation to launch. Reporting to and working alongside the Managing Director, your responsibilities will include: maintaining direct relationships with multiple clients/accounts and across multiple categories within the Beauty/Home industry and maintaining production briefs & product spec changes, communicating with all teams to ensure continual workflow. To be successful in this role you will have 2-3 years experience in product development, sourcing, production & procurement, have exceptional skills in project management, written and verbal communication, & attention to detail and a genuine love of beauty/wellness! If this sounds like an incredible opportunity, apply now!

The Atticism is a full service, boutique PR and brand development agency that was founded in Australia in 2012. Their team specialise in the hospitality, technology, and urban lifestyle sectors. The Atticism has become the ‘go to’ agency for those looking to break free from traditional PR methods. The Atticism is currently seeking an experienced full-time PR Account Manager (AM) to assist with their AU clients out of their Sydney office. To nail this role you’ll have a minimum 3 years experience in public relations and have knowledge of the media and journalists that are relevant to certain sectors. If you want to be a part of the The Atticism family, apply now!

Four Pillars (Gin) is on the hunt for a full-time Graphic Designer (midweight) to support the growing creative efforts of their Sydney-based brand, marketing and trade teams. They’re looking for the right candidate to help them give more and more (on-brand) design love to an ever-expanding range of design outputs. As their in-house graphic designer you will take conceptual ideas and create visual design outputs, both in print and digital media. You will have expert knowledge of current design software and will be skilled with every step of the design process from brief to concept to the final deliverables. Collaborating with both your close colleagues in the Brand, Marketing & Creative Team, as well as with the wider trade and sales teams at Four Pillars, you will take written or spoken briefs and ideas and convert them into designs that look stunning and work hard for the brand. You have a thorough understanding of branding and communications, with the ability to vary style and layouts depending on the project. If you have a passion for design as a craft with a minimum of five years’ experience this is the role for you! Apply now!