We Are Different is on the hunt for a super-star PR Account Executive or Senior Account Executive who is smart, creative and wants to take the next step in their career. They are a multi-award winning agency committed to team culture and staff development. They love PR and specialise in big ideas that work across earned, owned and paid channels. They’re also committed to empowering their staff with a great team culture and industry-leading training and development program. The successful candidate will have a minimum of one to two years of consumer PR agency experience and be looking for their next career opportunity with an agency that’s doing things differently. Based in Sydney, this is an exciting opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the wider team to deliver award-winning PR work that drives tangible business results for their clients. Apply now!
Bae The Label are a small dynamic team that are looking to expand their brand both locally and internationally. Their successful e-commerce business is focused on exceeding customer expectations and driving online growth. They are led by an entrepreneurial management team that are passionate and focused on driving substantial growth in their online channels. They are looking for an experienced Digital Graphic Designer to join their Melbourne business in this new role. The role is a key member of the ecommerce function and will be responsible for digital content design that inspires, informs and captivates their consumers across all digital platforms to drive online sales. The successful applicant will be responsible for the creation of all graphical content, working collaboratively with the team to fulfil the Bae strategy within set time frames. They want someone who is experienced with the ability to handle a fast paced environment and design engaging digital content in a timely manner. Apply today!
Tribeca are seeking a well-rounded team member to join their well-established business on the Gold Coast. Working in the fun and creative Health and Wellness space you will spend your days working across their brands X50 Lifestyle, Beego and Athletic Sport. As Marketing Assistant, the position sits within their creative team and works closely with their Head of Marketing and Founder. The role covers all things marketing including social media content creation and scheduling, assisting with photoshoots, working with influencers and creating weekly EDM’s. The successful candidate will need an understanding of the e-commerce customer experience, be highly organised and have a strong eye for detail. They want someone who has a passion for creating an exceptional customer experience, the ability to prioritise, multi-task and meet tight deadlines along with a positive can-do attitude. If this sounds like you, check it out & apply now!
Studio Expansion is looking for an experienced Freelance Graphic Designer to assist their marketing team! This position is available Australia-wide, working in a casual role, with the availability to zoom call during Sydney office hours. They want someone who they can call on with a day’s notice, to whip up some images for them, they want you to be their go-to freelance designer whenever they need things to look amazing! This is the perfect opportunity for someone who is loving the remote work environment. If Facebook ad design, banner ads, Powerpoint templates and marketing collateral is your jam, and you’re fluent in WordPress, this could be the perfect role for you! They’d love to see advertising campaigns you’ve designed in the past or work you’re just super proud of! Check out the position & apply now!
