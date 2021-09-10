We Are Different is on the hunt for a super-star PR Account Executive or Senior Account Executive who is smart, creative and wants to take the next step in their career. They are a multi-award winning agency committed to team culture and staff development. They love PR and specialise in big ideas that work across earned, owned and paid channels. They’re also committed to empowering their staff with a great team culture and industry-leading training and development program. The successful candidate will have a minimum of one to two years of consumer PR agency experience and be looking for their next career opportunity with an agency that’s doing things differently. Based in Sydney, this is an exciting opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the wider team to deliver award-winning PR work that drives tangible business results for their clients. Apply now!

Bae The Label are a small dynamic team that are looking to expand their brand both locally and internationally. Their successful e-commerce business is focused on exceeding customer expectations and driving online growth. They are led by an entrepreneurial management team that are passionate and focused on driving substantial growth in their online channels. They are looking for an experienced Digital Graphic Designer to join their Melbourne business in this new role. The role is a key member of the ecommerce function and will be responsible for digital content design that inspires, informs and captivates their consumers across all digital platforms to drive online sales. The successful applicant will be responsible for the creation of all graphical content, working collaboratively with the team to fulfil the Bae strategy within set time frames. They want someone who is experienced with the ability to handle a fast paced environment and design engaging digital content in a timely manner. Apply today!