Throwback is a basketball specialty store with loyal international customers. They are seeking a full time Online Assistant (SYD) to support all functions of the online, in-store & warehouse team. Your responsibilities will include; Upkeep & maintenance of online store, Customer service and in-store support, Assist all online order processes and Inventory management. To apply you will need an intermediate understanding of the Microsoft Office suite, exceptional communication and time management skills. Read more and apply here!

We Are Different are on the hunt for a full time PR Account Executive (SYD). They are after a creative problem solver with a passion for culture, creativity and earned ideas. To apply you must have a Minimum of 1 year experience working in a PR agency environment. If you want to work in a smart, fun and mentally-challenging team environment that’s focused on creativity, collaboration and getting sh*t done, apply here!

Elizabeth Jean Branding are hiring a casual Junior Digital and Graphic Designer (MELB) to join their Wellness Branding Agency team. The role is currently 2 days a week leading into increased day for the right person. To apply you will need to be confident in Adobe Suite, confidence in Web platforms; Square Space, WordPress and Shopify and be social media savvy. Read more and apply here!

Ally Fashion are seeking a Part Time Social Media Creator (SYD) to take the reins of their content framework across their multiple social media channels, as they continue to build their presence in the market. Your day to day responsiblities include being a brand ambassador through their social and event channels, playing a key role in developing and delivering the social media offering and creating content and imagery to express the brand visually. To apply you will need the ability to quickly adapt to changes in the business strategy and marketplace and have a strong competitor knowledge and experience within the fashion industry. Apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.